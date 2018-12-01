Troy’s Scribner signs with Findlay

By David Fong

TROY — Holden Scribner listened to all the pitches from the big-name, Division I programs.

In the end, though, the Troy High School golfer went with his heart, what felt right and, most important of all, what felt like home.

“I felt like I had to look around,” Scribner said of his search for a college or university at which to continue his academic and golf careers. “I visited a lot of places and talked to a lot of coaches. The second time I visited (the University of) Findlay, it became very, very clear to me that’s where I wanted to be.”

Scribner, a state qualifier for the Trojans this past fall, recently made it official as he signed his national letter of intent recently to attend school and play golf at the University of Findlay. He said it was the perfect fit for him athletically and academically.

“I wanted to find a place where I could go and get better,” he said. “I see myself being able to do that at Findlay, not only in terms of golf, but school, as well. They’ve got a great psychology program. As far as golf, we are going to have a very, very strong team next year. It’s going to be crazy awesome. I’m excited.”

Findlay, too, has to be excited about the prospects of getting Scribner in the fold. In addition to being a state qualifier this past fall, he also earned All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honors and was named to the All-GWOC American League first-team for the fourth year in a row as he led the Trojans to a share of the GWOC North championship.

“It feels like he’s been around as long as I’ve been coaching here — which he pretty much has,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We started a summer program my second year here and a lot of the reason we started it was because of Holden, who was in junior high at the time. We wanted him playing with high school kids. He changed how we did things.

“He’s leaving a lasting imprint on this program, not just in terms of what he did on the course, but what he did as a leader, as well. He’s the kind of kid who usually lets his play do the talking for him, but he’s also the kind of kid that if he had something to say, people were going to listen to him. If he was going to give someone some advice on their swing, they were going to listen — as they rightfully should. If he gave me advice on my swing, I am going to listen to him. I think he’s going to be very successful at the next level. Findlay is getting a good one.”

Scribner said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to play at the next level.

“I think it’s going to be great,” he said. “They’ve got great facilities, great coaching and it’s a great school. I can’t wait to get up there.”

Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy’s Holden Scribner pitches onto the green at the Urbana Invitational in August. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_080618jb_troy_holdenscribner.jpg Josh Brown | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy’s Holden Scribner pitches onto the green at the Urbana Invitational in August.