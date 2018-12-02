Troy wrestling team opens season at McCracken Invitational

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SIDNEY — The Troy wrestling season opened the new season at the Jim McCracken Invitational Saturday at Sidney, taking ninth out of 12 teams with 89 points.

Shane Shoop (182) had the best day, finishing second on the day and injury defaulting in the championship round. Zach Evans (106) placed third, pinning Sidney’s Enrique Loaiza in 2:06 in the finals, and Carlos Quintero (152) also placed third, defeating Sidney’s Kyler Pleasant 5-3 in the finals. David McGraw (160) placed fourth, falling to Allen East’s Blake Hershberger in the finals, and Bryan Sizemore (220) placed sixth, falling to Kings’ James Schnur in the finals.

“I was happy with all of our men,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “Our young guys fought and supported each other. There’s lots of room to work, but it was fun.”

Troy will compete in the two-day Edgewood Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Findlay Duals

FINDLAY — The Miami East wrestling team went 2-2 at the Findlay Duals Saturday, finishing ninth at the tournament.

The Vikings opened with a 47-18 loss against Carey but bounced back with a 57-18 win over Galion. East then fell to Napolean 53-15 and defeated Eaton 39-36 to finish the day.

In those matches, Max Shore (120) was 4-0 with three pins, Olivia Shore (113) was 3-0 and Michael Miller (182) and Matt Welker (182) were both 2-0 with a pin. David Davis (126) was 3-1 with two pins, Garrett Kowalak (132) was 2-2 with two pins, Daniel Davis (138) and Blake Wittenmyer were both 2-2, Jarrett Winner was 1-3 with a pin and Max Wittenmyer (152), Ethan Ott (160) and Braeden Beltz (220) were all 1-3.

“We are really young and need to get some experience, but I cannnot fault our effort,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said. “We wrestled hard, but just could not overcome some early mistakes.”

Miami East hosts Sidney and Stebbins on Dec. 12.

Other scores: Troy Christian 51, Chaminade Julienne 24. Troy Christian 35, Bishop Hartley 24.

* Boys Basketball

Milton-Union 56,

Covington 49

COVINGTON —Last year, Milton-Union’s boys basketball team didn’t get its first win until the fifth game of the season, and then three games later a one-point overtime win over Covington was the Bulldogs’ final victory of a two-win season.

With Rusty Berner making his return as the team’s coach after two seasons away, the Bulldogs are already ahead of that curve.

Caleb Wintrow scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter as Milton-Union outscored Covington 37-28 in the second half, pulling away from the Buccaneers for a 56-49 victory in the season opener Saturday night on the road.

“I thought the kids played really well tonight,” Berner said. “The effort was fantastic. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as I think we can, and Covington, give them credit, they hit shots when we gave them open looks. But Caleb was more aggressive in the second half, and we outrebounded them 40-27 and forced 16 steals.”

Wintrow added eight rebounds and five assists to his 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-0), who won their first season opener since the 2013-14 season. Aaran Stone added a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Josh Woodell added nine points and William Morris had six points and four assists.

Covington (0-1) led by one after the first quarter at 10-9 and held a 21-19 halftime lead. But the Bulldogs outscored the Buccs 16-12 in the third — led by Wintrow — to take the lead and put the game away with a 21-16 fourth quarter.

Gray Harshbarger led the Buccs with 14 points, Andrew Cates scored nine, Chad Yohey added eight, Kleyton Maschino had seven and Zach Kuntz scored six.

“I’m proud of our guys to open the season with a win on the road,” Berner said. “Covington is never an easy place to play. They’re always well coached. This was a total team effort.”

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Friday.

* Bowling

Ohio Kickoff

COLUMBUS —The Troy girls bowling team was second out of 28 teams at the Ohio High School Kickoff Tournament Saturday at Columbus Bowling Palace, rolling 2,934 to go into bracket competition as the top seed and then falling 3-0 to Centerville in the championship match.

Stephanie Crider and Cassidy McMullen both made the all-tournament team for the Trojan girls, with Crider rolling 200-180-203—583 and McMullen rolling 212-178-192—582. Kayleigh McMullen rolled 199-150-192—541, Alyssa Shilt rolled 146-154-136—446, Kylie Schiml added 149-144 games and Adara Myers rolled a 178 game.

The Trojan girls swept Fairfield, Coldwater and Wooster to advance to the finals and face the Elks, but Centerville won 235-166, 214-135 and 182-133.

Troy’s boys struggled on the day, rolling 2,827 and not making the top-16 cut for match play.

Jordan Fisher rolled 203-182-165—550, Carson Rogers rolled 217-183-143—543, Preston Gambrell rolled 178-159-177—514, Preston Jackson rolled 163-157-167—487 and Drew Snurr rolled 116-210-138—348.

Troy travels to Fairborn Monday to kick off a lengthy road trip that will last until next year — the next time the Trojans will compete at home will be Jan. 15, 2019.

Newton Splits

At Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — The Newton girls bowling team improved to 3-0 Saturday, defeating Greeneview 1,497-1,324 on the road, while the Indian boys fell 1,991-1,815 to the Rams.

Anna Baker led Newton’s girls with a 156 game and 292 series. For the boys, Ricky Landwehr had a 171 game and 335 series.

Newton hosts Legacy Christian Tuesday.

