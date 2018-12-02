Evans signs with Purdue University Fort Wayne

By David Fong

dfong@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Kenzie Evans may have been bent and broken — but she certainly was not beaten.

That’s because even though she knew she was going to lose her final high school season on the soccer pitch, the Troy High School senior knew a bright future still awaited her.

Evans’ senior soccer season was over before it truly began this fall when she suffered a knee injury in one of the Trojans’ preseason scrimmages. Fortunately for Evans, however, she had been productive and talented enough through her first three seasons at Troy to already have sewn up a Division I soccer scholarship by the end of her junior year. Evans made things official recently when she signed her national letter of intent to play soccer and attend school at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“It was definitely really uplifting, knowing I could come back and still have four more seasons to finish my career the way I want to,” Evans said. It feels really good to be able to reach my goal of being a Division I soccer player.”

Evan though she didn’t get to play her senior season, what Evans did her first three seasons for the Trojans — particularly her junior year — was more than enough to catch the eyes of college coaches.

Last season, Evans led the Trojans — and was third in the entire Greater Western Ohio Conference — in scoring with 20 goals and 11 assists. She earned All-Ohio, all-district, All-GWOC and All-GWOC American League first-team honors.

As a sophomore, Evans scored nine goals and had four assists, earning All-GWOC American League first-team honors. She also earned varsity playing time as a freshman, scoring one goal and recording one assist.

“She may have lost her senior season, but by that point, she had already build a pretty impressive resume as a player,” Troy girls soccer coach Michael Rasey said. “College coaches already knew about her and what she was capable of doing. When you score 20 goals and have 12 assists in a season against the competition we play, you are going to get a lot of attention.

“She definitely deserves this opportunity, because she’s worked so hard. Her work ethic has helped get her to this point and there’s no doubt in my mind her work ethic is going to get her back to 100 percent and give her an opportunity to succeed in college.”

Evans said she has been working hard on rehabbing her knee and hopes to be ready to go full throttle for the Mastadons next fall.

“I’m only three months out of surgery right now, but it’s all going extremely well,” she said. “I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Evans said she’s looking forward to continuing her career at Purdue University Fort Wayne, which she said she felt was the perfect fit for her.

“I liked the size of the school,” she said. “Plus they are one of the schools that had the program I wanted to study, speech therapy. It’s a bigger school that’s pretty spread out. During recruiting, it seemed like they cared a lot about me and made me a priority. On my visit, they made me feel at home. I met the girls on the team and I really got along well with all of them.”

Contact David Fong at dfong@aimmediamidwest.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

Miami Valley Today file photo Troy’s Kenzie Evans (left) recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Purdue University Fort Wayne. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_170902aw_Troy_10.jpg Miami Valley Today file photo Troy’s Kenzie Evans (left) recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Purdue University Fort Wayne.