Troy hockey falls: Late Sunday/Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy hockey team couldn’t get anything going in its home opener Sunday night against Talawanda, falling 10-0 to open Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League play at Hobart Arena.

Troy was outshot 26-6 in the game, with goalie Scott Riedel making 16 saves — many times facing power plays by Talawanda.

“We took a lot of penalties tonight,” Troy coach Phill Noll said. “We had 15 minutes in penalties — five two-minute ones and a five-minute one. It’s hard to play when you’re down a man 5 on 4 or even 5 on 3.”

Troy will look to bounce back Sunday on the road at LaSalle.

* Girls Basketball

Troy Christian 51,

Southeastern 48

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Troy Christian girls basketball team went on the road Monday for an early season test, and the Eagles passed it, holding off a tough Southeastern team for a hard-fought 51-48 victory.

After falling behind by five at 13-8 after the first quarter, Troy Christian (2-0) outscored the Trojans 17-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-21 lead at halftime. Southeastern cut the deficit to one going into the fourth at 35-34, but the Eagles held on from there.

Erin Schenk hit a pair of 3-pointers and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line, leading the Eagles with 16 points, while freshman Sarah Johnson added her first varsity double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cara Salazar added 12 points and three assists, Sarah Earhart had seven points and 11 rebounds and Morgan Taylor had three points and nine rebounds.

Troy Christian travels to Jefferson Saturday.

Bethel 62,

Miami Valley 36

DAYTON — After giving up 14 first-quarter points, leaving the Bees trailing by one, Bethel’s defense locked down in the second and third quarter’s as the Bees outscored Miami Valley 32-10 during that time to pull away for a 62-36 victory Monday on the road.

Bethel (4-0) trailed 14-13 after one but outscored the Rams 18-4 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead. The Bees put the game away in the third, building a 45-24 lead heading into the final quarter and coasting from there.

McKenna Gray led the Bees with 24 points — 17 of those coming in the first half — with Olivia Reittinger adding 13 and Sam Wiley 12 to give Bethel three players in double digits.

Bethel travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Springboro 51,

Tippecanoe 38

SPRINGBORO — The Tippecanoe Red Devils dropped their first game of the season Monday, falling at Springboro 51-38.

Kendall Clodfelter led the Red Devils (2-1) with 12 points, Brooke Aselage added seven, Jillian Brown scored six and Ashleigh Mader had five.

The Panthers (1-2) shut out Tippecanoe 11-0 in the first quarter, and even though the Devils battled back, they simply could never recover. Tippecanoe trailed 24-13 at halftime and 39-18 after three.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Wednesday.

Russia 50,

Newton 28

RUSSIA — Laurissa Poling and Jenna Cordonnier combined for 29 points Monday night, leading Russia to a 50-28 victory over Newton in non-league play.

Camryn Gleason and Brooke Deeter each scored nine points to lead the Indians (1-2).

Newton hosts Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

* Bowling

Troy Splits

At Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls bowling team pulled away from Fairborn in the second game of regular bowling Monday, winning 2,272-2,112, while the Trojan boys lost to the host Skyhawks 2,416-2,384 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

For Troy’s girls (2-0, 1-0 GWOC American North), Kylie Schiml led the way with 268-190—458, Stephanie Crider rolled 215-194—409, Cassie McMullen rolled 194-190—384, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 176-193—369 and Alyssa Shilt rolled 191-125—316.

For the Trojan boys (1-1, 0-1 GWOC American North), Jordan Fisher rolled 247-204—451 to lead the way, Drew Snurr rolled 225-192—417, Carson Rogers rolled 182-215—397, Preston Jackson rolled 223-159—382, Vrayden Ganger rolled a 178 and Preston Gambrell rolled a 166.

Troy is off until Dec. 11 when it travels to Xenia.

