TC boys fall short, Bulldog girls roll: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SPRINGFIELD — First, a Cross County Conference contender in Franklin Monroe. Second, a Division IV regional semifinalist from last season in Springfield Catholic Central.

The Troy Christian boys basketball team has already been tested to begin the new season.

And against Springfield Catholic Central Tuesday night, the Eagles were almost up to the challenge, taking a halftime lead before a hot start by the Irish in the third quarter gave the home team the edge it needed to hold off Troy Christian, 47-40.

The Eagles (1-1) fell behind by four after the first quarter at 14-10 but claimed a 24-23 lead going into the locker room at halftime. But the first three minutes of the third proved to be Troy Christian’s undoing.

“In the first three minutes of the third, their point guard hit three straight 3s to expand their lead to eight,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We kept fighting and clawing and scratching, but we could never come back and recover from that blow.”

Jackson Kremer had eight points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots and Connor Case added eight points to lead the Eagles. Brady Clawson scored seven points and Izaak Frantom, Connor Peters and Isaac Gray each had four.

“I was proud of the kids,” Zawadzki said. “They played hard against a Sweet 16-caliber team. We really competed and did a lot of good things, including holding their all-state player to zero field goals and only three points.

“I was happy that, on the road in a tough environment, the kids responded, followed the gameplan and gave themselves a chance. We might not have gotten this one, but it will prepare us for the next one.”

That next one will be Friday on the road as Troy Christian opens Metro Buckeye Conference play at Jefferson.

Other scores: Miami Valley 51, Bradford (0-2) 25.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 66,

TV South 23

WEST MILTON — Slow starts have not been an issue for the Milton-Union girls basketball team this season.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter in their home opener against Twin Valley South Tuesday, cruising to a 43-point win over the Panthers, 66-23.

Kristen Dickison led the way with her second straight 30-point game, this time scoring 31 points and adding nine steals, eight rebounds and five assists. Madison Jones added 15 points, four steals and two rebounds, Morgan Grudich had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals and Olivia Brown scored six points.

The Bulldogs (2-0) forced a whopping 27 steals on the night, leading by 17 at the end of one quarter, 38-12 at the half and 55-17 after three. They have now outscored their two opponents 45-8 in first quarters — in the season opener against Dixie on Saturday, Milton-Union won the first quarter 25-5.

Milton-Union returns to division play Thursday, hosting Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Carlisle.

* Bowling

Newton Boys

Get 1st Win

XENIA — The Newton boys bowling team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday afternoon, defeating Legacy Christian by a narrow 1,732-1,727 margin, improving to 1-3 on the year.

Rick Landwehr set a pair of school record for the Indians to lead the way with a high game of 221 and a high series of 411.

Newton travels to Piqua Thursday.

* Wrestling score: Greenville 56, Tippecanoe 6.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.