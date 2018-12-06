FC United wraps up fall season

Staff Reports

FC Tippecanoe United 05 Boys completed the 2018 fall soccer season winning the Cincinnati United Fall Finale by defeating Kentucky Atletico Flames 2-1 in the championship match. A.J. Holderman of Tipp City scored to put United up 1-0 in early in the second half. The Flames tied it up with 15 minutes to play. The match remained close until Bradyn Dillow of Troy scored on a right-footed strike that blazed into the upper 90 from just inside the 18-yard line with just a minute remaining in the match to give United the win and the Championship.

FC Tippecanoe United finished second in the Buckeye Premier Youth Soccer League-State Division this fall. United also finishing runners-up in the Ohio Galaxies Turf Fest while playing up an age group (U15). The team is coached by Matt Owen (head coach) and Chris King (assistant coach) and consists of players from Tipp City, Troy, Troy Christian, Miami East and Northmont school districts. FCT United 05 is currently ranked No. 16 in Ohio South.