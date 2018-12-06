Jamison to play college golf for Mount Nazarene University

By Rob Kiser

PLEASANT HILL — It is fair to say the Jamison family changed the way the Newton High School golf program is viewed.

Randall Jamison took over as coach seven years ago and his sons Brock and Chet helped take Newton to another level, qualifying for district as a team five of the last six years.

Both Brock and Chet were state qualifiers and it culminated this season with Chet leading Newton to a D-III district title and berth in the state tournament, the first in the program’s history.

Now Chet hopes to have the same impact on the Mount Vernon Nazarene University golf program.

Jamison made it official Thursday, signing his letter of intent with his Randall, Brock, his mother Pam and sister Macey Markley all present.

“This is a weight off my shoulder,” Chet Jamison said about making his decision. “Now, I can focus on basketball and my final season at Newton. Then, in the spring, start working on golf again.”

And Jamison said his college decision was an easy one.

“It just felt like home when I visited there,” Chet Jamison said. “I knew that is where I wanted to be. I like everything about the school and the golf program.”

Mount Vernon coach Mike King is excited about getting Jamison.

“I have been around him a few times,” King said. “He is a great kid. He has a great family. And he is a really good golfer. He is everything you are looking for when you are recruiting someone.”

As golf coach, as well as his father, Randall Jamison was involved in the recruiting process closely as well.

“That (going somewhere where he could make an impact) is one of the things we were looking at it,” Randall Jamison said. “And the school matched up with all of our family values, both socially and academically.”

During his time at Newton, Jamison often saved his best for the biggest moments.

He was a two-time All-CCC selection, leading Newton to the CCC title as a junior and earning Player of the Year honors this season.

Earlier this season, Jamison carded a 31 at Cliffside for school nine-hole record.

At the district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club, Jamison shot a 3-under par 33 on the back nine for a 74 and led the team to a one-stroke victory.

At the state tournament at Sunbury Golf Club, Jamison had rounds of 82 and 76 for 158. He finished 10th overall and led Newton to a sixth-place finish.

Despite that, Jamison knows his golf game can still improve.

“Mainly, the mental aspect,” he said. “Being able to let a bad shot go. That is something I always have to work at. I want to go to Mount Nazarene an make an impact.”

Just like the Jamison family had on the Newton golf program.

