THe Newton boys SAY Strikers soccer team recently won the Ohio SAY State Tournament in Hamilton. This is the first Newton team to accomplish this. To bring home the title, a team must win all five games in a row against a 25-team, single-elimination bracket over two weekends.

The team, comprisedc of 10-12 year old boys, completed a perfect season with a 17-0 record, outscoring the opposition 100-4.