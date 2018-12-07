Viking and Eagle defenses too tough in easy wins: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CASSTOWN — For a half, the Miami East girls basketball team’s defense was flawless.

The Vikings shut out Tri-County North in the first half Thursday in a Cross County Conference matchup as the defending league champions coasted to a 57-19 victory at home.

Morgan Haney led Miami East (4-1, 2-0 CCC) with 21 points and six steals, while Camryn Miller did a bit of everything with 15 points, six more steals, six rebounds and three assists. Maria Staton added nine points and three assists and Whitley Gross scored four points.

The Vikings took a 12-0 lead after one quarter and led 25-0 at halftime before Tri-County North finally got on the board in the third. Still, East led 42-10 after three and never was challenged.

Miami East faces a tough test on the road Saturday, taking on perennial powerhouse Versailles.

Troy Christian 61,

Jefferson 7

DAYTON — Three Eagles were in double figures and the Troy Christian defense held Metro Buckeye Conference foe Jefferson to nothing but zeroes for a half in a 61-7 victory Thursday night at Jefferson.

Troy Christian (3-0, 2-0 MBC) — which also shut out Middletown Christian for the first quarter in the season opener — held the Broncos scoreless in the first half, leading 22-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at the break. Jefferson only managed two points after three quarters, and the Eagles coasted to the win.

Freshman Sarah Johnson led Troy Christian with 18 points, Erin Schenk added 13 points and Sarah Earhart had 12 point, six rebounds and three assists as the Eagles shot 28 for 53 (52.8 percent) from the field in the game. Chelsea Baker and Megan Baker each added six points off the bench, Cara Salazar had five assists and three steals and Jalyn Forrer had two points and four assists.

Troy Christian will raise the competition level Saturday, hosting Covington in a 2:30 p.m. start.

Newton 57,

Miss. Valley 32

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Brooke Deeter scored a game-high 20 points Thursday, leading the Indians to a 57-32 victory over Cross County Conference foe Mississinawa Valley at home.

Ally Weaver added 10 points and Mallory Dunlevy controlled the boards with nine rebounds for the Indians (2-2, 1-1 CCC), who jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and continued to pull away from there.

Newton hosts Bradford Saturday in a non-league matchup.

Other scores: Arcanum 68, Bethel (4-1, 1-1 CCC) 38. Bradford (3-1, 1-1 CCC) 67, Ansonia 33.

