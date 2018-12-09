Trojans compete at Edgewood Invitational

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TRENTON — The Troy wrestling team finished 12th at the Edgewood Invitational over the course of Friday and Saturday, scoring 83 points with four individual placers.

Shane Shoop (170) had the best day for the Trojans, placing second and only losing to Madison’s Devin Oligee in the championship match.

Zach Evans (106) placed third, winning his finals match with a 5-2 decision over Edgewood’s Jake Lange. Carlos Quintero (152) placed fourth, falling to Middletown’s Jermaine Richards in the final round, and David McGraw (160) was also fourth, falling to Colerain’s Temesgen Kahsay in the finals.

* Girls Basketball

Bradford 62,

Newton 36

PLEASANT HILL — The Bradford girls basketball team outscored Newton 22-8 in the third quarter and 18-5 in the third, claiming the edge and not letting go in a 62-36 win over the Cross County Conference rival Indians Saturday in non-league play.

Skipp Miller led all scorers with 15 points and Austy Miller added 11 for the Railroaders (4-1), who trailed 13-10 after the first quarter but took a 32-21 halftime and led 50-26 after three quarters.

Mallory Dunlevy, Kailey Heisey and Camryn Gleason each had eight points for the Indians (3-2).

Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Bradford traveling to Bethel and Newton traveling to Houston.

Arcanum 71,

Milton-Union 52

ARCANUM — One bad quarter did Milton-Union in Saturday as the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season at Arcanum, falling 71-52.

The Trojans (4-2) outscored the Bulldogs (3-1) 24-4 in the second quarter, turning a six-point deficit after one into a 48-22 lead over Milton-Union. The Bulldogs fought back in the third, cutting the lead to 55-39, but Arcanum put the game away from there.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs with 30 points, eight rebounds and eight steals and Olivia Brown added 10 points.

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Thursday.

Other scores: Covington (5-1) 46, Troy Christian (3-1) 43. Piqua (4-2, 1-2 GWOC American North) 70, Xenia 29.

* Boys Basketball

Graham 62,

Miami East 49

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys basketball team shot the ball well Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough against unbeaten Graham in a 62-49 loss.

The Vikings fell to 0-4 on the year with the loss, while Graham improved to 4-0.

Three Vikings were in double figures on the night, led by Brendon Bertsch’s 14 points. Sam Zapadka added 11 points, Will Hudson scored 10 and Wes Sutherly scored seven as Miami East shot 51 percent from the field and hit seven 3s in the game.

Miami East held a 16-14 lead after one, but the Falcons took a narrow lead at the half at 29-27 and pulled ahead for a 43-36 lead after three. The Vikings trailed by eight with 1:30 to play before Graham put the game away.

Miami East takes on Bradford Friday looking to get in the ‘win’ column.

Other scores: Versailles 54, Covington (1-2) 35. Riverside 63, Bradford 29.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.