Eagles, Bees both bounce back with wins: Monday/late weekend roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

RIVERSIDE — After suffering its first setback of the season on Saturday, the Troy Christian girls basketball team bounced back Monday night with a convincing 59-43 victory on the road at Stebbins in non-league play.

Troy Christian improved to 4-1 on the season, with that first loss coming on Saturday in a 46-43 defeat to a talented Covington team.

Freshman Sarah Johnson led the Eagles against Stebbins (0-4) with a double-double, putting up 15 points and 16 rebounds. Morgan Taylor added 14 points, Cara Salazar had nine points and five assists and Sarah Earhart had eight points and six rebounds.

Troy Christian’ travels to Dayton Christian Thursday for a Metro Buckeye Conference matchup.

Bethel 65,

Xenia 27

XENIA — Bethel snapped its two-game losing streak Monday night — and defeated a Division I school in the process — as the Bees routed Xenia 65-27 on the road.

McKenna Gray had 16 points and Olivia Reittinger added 15 points as Bethel (5-2) led 13-5 after one quarter and 33-10 at halftime and never looked back. Lydia Lowery chipped in nine points and Natalie Moorman scored eight.

Bethel takes on Cross County Conference rival Bradford Thursday.

* Bowling

Tipp Splits

At Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team improved to 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings Monday, defeating Fairborn on the road 2,278-2,265 in American League crossover play, while the Red Devils girls were defeated by the Skyhawks 2,101-1,600.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (2-1, 2-0 GWOC American North), James Ridgeway led the way with 266-261—527. Aaron Davis rolled 232-184—416, Taylor Riggle rolled 180-163—343, Dalton Grimmett rolled 173-140—313 and Austin Post added a 188 game.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (1-2, 0-2 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog rolled 197-189—386 to lead the way, Abigail Lee rolled 124-158—282, Emma Lara rolled 113-131—244, Mckenzie Dean rolled 105-129—234, Marissa Miller added a 127 game and Alison Johnston rolled an 85.

Tippecanoe continues its road trip Thursday at West Carrollton.

* Hockey

Troy 5,

LaSalle 4

CINCINNATI — The Troy hockey team went out on the road in Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League play Sunday, defeating LaSalle 5-4 to improve to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the SWOHSHL Gold Division standings.

Zach Uhlenbrock had a hat trick and led the Trojans with three goals and an assist, while Ian Kuntz added a goal and two assists. Connor Sexton scored a goal and Caden Lombardo and Jack McGuirk each had an assist, with goalie Scott Riedel stopping 21 shots.

Troy and LaSalle were tied 1-1 after one and the Trojans trailed 2-1 after two periods before taking control in the third despite being outshot 25-13.

Troy travels to Oxford Saturday to take on the Miami Redhawks before returning home Sunday to host Mason in another SWOHSHL matchup.

* Wrestling

Cougar Classic

ASHLAND — The Troy Christian wrestling team competed at Crestview’s Cougar Classic over the weekend in Ashland, with three Eagles claiming individual championships.

Juniors Craig Montgomery and Caleb Schroer and freshman Mason Turner all finished first on the weekend, senior Nick Baker placed second, Lucas Moore and Austin Awan both placed fifth and Troy Kennedy placed seventh.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.