Troy bowling sweeps Xenia: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

XENIA — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams both scored narrow victories Tuesday at Xenia, with the boys rallying to defeat the Buccaneers 2,259-2,170 and the girls remaining undefeated with a 2,161-2,144 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

The Troy girls (3-0, 2-0 GWOC American North) jumped out to a 958-819 lead after the first game, but after the first baker game that lead was only 52 pins and the Bucs beat the Trojans 196-161 in the final baker game, with the Trojans narrowly holding on for the win.

Stephanie Crider rolled 255-258—513 to lead Troy’s girls — the high series on both sides on the day. Alyssa Shilt rolled 222-171—393, Cassie McMullen rolled 204-188—392, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 159-155—314, Adara Myers added a 140 game and Kylie Schiml rolled a 118.

For the Trojan boys (2-1, 1-1 GWOC American North), Jordan Fisher rolled 244-254—498 to lead the way, Preston Gambrell rolled 189-179—368, Carson Rogers rolled 201-191—392, Drew Snurr added a 225 game and Preston Jackson rolled a 128.

After taking on Stebbins on the road Wednesday, Troy will compete in the Wright State Raider Challenge Saturday at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Newton Sweeps

Valley View

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys and girls bowling teams swept Valley View Tuesday at home, with the girls improving to 5-0 on the season with a 1,566-1,515 win and the boys improving to 2-4 with a 1,948-1,845 win.

For the boys, Ricky Landwehr broke his own single-game record with a 234 and had the high series of 409. And for the girls, Avery Hartman had the high game with a 190 and Anna Baker the high series with a 320.

Newton hosts Riverside Thursday.

* Boys Basketball

Emmanuel Christian 52,

Troy Christian 46

SPRINGFIELD —The Troy Christian boys basketball team’s winning streak in Metro Buckeye Conference play came to an end Tuesday as the Eagles fell to undefeated Emmanuel Christian 52-46 on the road.

Jackson Kremer was the lone player for defending MBC champion Troy Christian (2-2, 1-1 MBC) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Connor Case had eight points and four assists and Connor Peters had eight points off the bench.

Jason Channels led three Emmanuel Christian (4-0, 2-0 MBC) players in double figures with 12 points as the Lions took a three-point lead after the first at 12-9, led 27-23 at halftime and built a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth.

Troy Christian hosts Dayton Christian Friday.

Carlisle 66,

Milton-Union 44

CARLISLE — Milton-Union took on Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division co-leader Carlisle on the road Tuesday night, dropping its second straight in a 66-44 loss.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1 SWBL Buckeye) fell behind 18-5 after the first quarter yet hung around, trailing by 11 at the half at 31-20 and by 13 at 45-32 after three, but the Indians (3-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) outscored the Bulldogs 21-12 in the final quarter to put it away — and did so from behind the 3-point line, hitting 10 in the game.

“They jumped out, but we battled back and won the second quarter to cut the lead down a little bit,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We actually cut the lead to six in the third, but then we got extremely sloppy on offense with our shot selection, and defensively we didn’t do a good job on shooters, and they extended their lead.”

Aaran Stone had 12 points and six rebounds to lead Milton-Union, Caleb Wintrow added eight points, Nick Radcliff had eight points and four rebounds off the bench and Josh Woodell had six points.

“Our kids, we need to get back to our core fundamentals,” Berner said. “Our guys know that right now we need to get back into the gym tomorrow to get better. We didn’t play our best offensively or defensively, we’re not shooting the ball as well as we can, and right now, we’re in a little bit of a funk and need to get back to work and get ourselves out of it.”

Milton-Union returns home Saturday to take on county rival Miami East.

* Girls Basketball

Franklin Monroe 63,

Bethel 39

PITSBURG — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped its third game in its last four Tuesday, falling on the road in Cross County Conference play at Franklin Monroe, 63-39.

The Jets (4-2, 2-1 CCC) took a slim 12-11 edge after one but led 29-21 at halftime and put it away from there, outscoring Bethel (5-3, 1-2 CCC) 22-6 in the third to take a 51-27 lead and not looking back.

Natalie Moorman was the only Bee in double figures with 12 points, with Klaudia Lowery and McKenna Gray each adding seven.

Bethel hosts Bradford Thursday.

Other scores: Covington (6-1, 3-0 CCC) 65, Mississinawa Valley 33.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.