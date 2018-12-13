Tipp routs Greenville: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran its Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division winning streak to 33 games Wednesday night, routing Greenville 48-16.

The two-time defending champion Red Devils (4-1, 3-0 GWOC American North), who have not lost a division game since joining the GWOC, jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged, leading 29-7 at the half and 40-9 going into the fourth.

Ashleigh Mader and Brooke Aselage each scored 10 points and Kendall Clodfelter added nine to lead the Devils. Jillian Brown and Olivia Newbourn both scored five and Katie Salyer chipped in four.

Tippecanoe will face the final undefeated challenger left in the division on Saturday when it travels to Troy. Both teams are tied atop the division currently with 3-0 records.

Other scores: Piqua (5-3, 2-2 GWOC American North) 57, Sidney 14.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams coasted to easy Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover wins Wednesday afternoon at Stebbins, with the Trojan boys winning 2,457-1,810 and the girls winning 2,173-1,640.

The girls, who improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the GWOC American North Division, were led by Cassie McMullen, who rolled 220-247—467 and had the high series on the day. Alyssa Shilt rolled 173-214—387, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 161-172—333, Kylie Schiml rolled 157-149—306, Stephanie Crider rolled a 167 game and Morgan Shilt added a 148.

For the boys (3-1, 2-1 GWOC American North), Preston Gambrell led four Trojans that topped the 400-series mark with 236-226—462, Carson Rogers rolled 240-207—447, Jordan Fisher rolled 223-209—432, Brayden Ganger rolled 198-212—410 and Drew Snurr rolled 201-175—376.

Troy will compete in the Wright State Raider Challenge Saturday.

* Wrestling

Miami East

Sweeps Tri

CASSTOWN — The Miami East wrestling team swept a tri at home Wednesday night, defeating Sidney 58-22 and Stebbins 60-17.

Against Sidney, David Davis (126) scored a pin at 2:23, Garrett Kowalak (132) scored a pin at 4:25, Daniel Davis (138) scored a pin in 40 seconds and Eli Strubler (145) won a 10-0 major decision to stake the Vikings out to a 28-0 lead, but Sidney battled back and cut the lead to 28-16 over the next three matches. But East stuck five straight pins to close out the match as Matt Welker (182) scored a pin in 1:05, Jarrett Winner (195) scored a pin in 1:30, Braeden Beltz (220) scored a pin in 4:45, Caleb Snyder (285) scored a pin in 1:57 and Olivia Shore (106) stuck a pin in the closing seconds in 5:58.

Against Stebbins, the Vikings were never challenged. Olivia Shore (113) scored a pin in 47 seconds, Max Shore (120) scored a pin in 2:28 and a forfeit put East up 18-0. Stebbins scored a pin to make it 18-6, but that was as close as the Indians got. Daniel Davis (138) scored a pin in 1:34, Strubler (145) scored one in 1:20, Ethan Ott (160) scored a pin in 3:39, Welker (182) scored one in 1:35 and a series of forfeits closed out the match.

Miami East travels to Tippecanoe Saturday to compete in the Red Devil Invitational.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.