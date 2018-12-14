Viking, Eagle girls pick up conference victories: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Division I college basketball signee Morgan Haney typically leads the Miami East girls basketball team on the floor.

Thursday night was Camryn Miller’s night, though.

Miller hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points as the Viking offense was matched only by the team’s defensive effort in a 72-13 Cross County Conference victory Thursday at Twin Valley South.

Miami East (5-2, 3-0 CCC), the defending CCC champion, held Twin Valley South to only two first-quarter points and took a 21-2 lead after one, and that lead grew to 34-5 at halftime. The Panthers never scored more than five points in any quarter.

After Miller’s long-range barrage, Haney added 20 points, five assists and six steals for the Vikings, Rori Hunley scored nine points, Cadence Gross had six points, three steals and four rebounds and Maria Staton had five rebounds.

Up next for Miami East is a showdown with one of the three other remaining teams without a loss in CCC play this season as the Vikings travel to Arcanum Saturday.

Troy Christian 49,

Dayton Christian 24

DAYTON — Troy Christian remained unbeaten in Metro Buckeye Conference play Thursday night, defeating Dayton Christian 49-24 on the road.

The Eagles (5-1, 3-0 MBC) held a slim 9-7 lead after one quarter but outscored the Warriors 9-3 in the second to take an 18-10 halftime lead. That lead continued to grow in the second half, with Troy Christian building a 33-16 lead after three and then outscoring Dayton Christian 16-8 in the final quarter to put the game away.

Cara Salazar led all scorers on the night with 15 points for the Eagles.

Troy Christian hosts Miami Valley Saturday in another MBC matchup.

Other scores: Bradford (5-1, 2-1 CCC) 57, Bethel 37. Houston 50, Newton (2-4) 30. Elgin 60, Lehman (2-2, 1-1 NWCC) 54, OT.

* Wrestling

Beavercreek 45,

Miami East 27

CASSTOWN — The Miami East dropped a dual to Beavercreek Thursday night, falling 45-27.

Olivia Shore (106) kicked things off with a 4-3 win, and after a forfeit Max Shore (120) scored a tech. fall to put the Vikings back on top. Garrett Kowalak (132) then scored a pin in 1:02 and Daniel Davis (138) won a 5-3 decision to give the Vikings a 21-6 lead, but Beavercreek won seven of the final eight matches, scoring only one forfeit during that run and with Matt Welker (182) picking up a pin for East in 3:11.

Miami East will compete at Tippecanoe’s Red Devil Invitational Saturday.

* Bowling

Devils Split

With Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe’s boys bowling team remained unbeaten in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play Thursday, defeating West Carrollton on the road 2,173-1,349, while the Red Devil girls fell to the Pirates 1,968-1,705.

For the Red Devil boys (3-1, 3-0 GWOC American North Division), James Ridgeway rolled 210-223—433 to lead the way. Austin Post rolled 184-167—351, Taylor Riggle rolled 181-164—345, Aaron Davis rolled 164-148—312, Zach Kauffmann added a 207 game and Dalton Grimmett rolled a 144.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (1-3, 0-3 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog led the way, rolling 183-181— 364, Abigail Lee rolled 157-161—318, Emma Lara rolled 138-124—262, Mckenzie Dean rolled 118-125—243, Marissa Miller added a 120 game and Alison Johnston added a 119.

Tippecanoe will compete at Wright State’s Raider Challenge Saturday.

Newton Splits

With Riverside

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys bowling team held off Riverside for a 1,847-1,760 victory at home Thursday, while the Indian girls lost for the first time this season in a 1,810-1,643 defeat.

Ricky Landwehr led Newton’s boys (3-4) with a high game of 215 and high series of 384, with Jon Maxwell also adding a 384 series.

Anna Baker had a record-setting day for Newton’s girls (5-1), rolling a 228 game and 410 series.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.