Troy Christian boys hold off DC for MBC victory

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — Last season, the Troy Christian boys basketball team battled Dayton Christian for the outright Metro Buckeye Conference title.

This year, already with a league loss, the Eagles hoped to get back on track against the Warriors, outscoring Dayton Christian 12-4 in the final quarter of a defensive battle to claim a 32-24 victory Friday night at the Eagles’ Nest.

The game was tied 5-5 after one before Troy Christian (3-2, 2-1 MBC) took a 14-11 halftime lead, but the Warriors (0-4, 0-3 MBC) tied the score at 20-20 after three and took an early lead in the fourth. But Brady Clawson — who scored a game- and career-high 12 points to lead the Eagles — scored back-to-back buckets in the paint and Jackson Kremer added another, then Isaac Gray hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

“I was proud of the kids’ defensive effort,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “They followed the gameplan well, didn’t allow Dayton Christian to run their offense and forced them into a lot of bad shots. Offensively, we struggled, but we still found a way to get the ball inside for three easy baskets that ended up being the difference in the game.”

After Clawson’s 12, Jordan Isenbarger scored six points, Connor Case had five, Kremer finished with four, Gray had three and Tyler Jackson had two.

After hosting Mississinawa Valley Saturday, Troy Christian is off until Dec. 27 when it faces Bethel in the first round of Piqua’s WPTW Tournament.

Tippecanoe 63,

Greenville 44

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe won its second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game Fridat night, jumping out to a 15-point lead after one and coasting to a 63-44 victory on the road at Greenville.

The Red Devils (2-2, 2-1 GWOC American North) led 25-10 after the first quarter and led 40-26 at halftime, but Greenville (0-5, 0-3 GWOC American North) played them even in the third, with the score being 53-39 going into the fourth.

Nolan Mader led the Devils with 20 points, Ben Knostman and Zach Frederick each scored 12, Josh Riffell added seven and Jake Rowland chipped in six.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Tuesday.

Miami East 72,

Bradford 21

BRADFORD — Miami East picked up its first win of the season Friday night in Cross County Conference play, defeating Bradford 72-21.

Miami East (1-4, 1-1 CCC) led Bradford (0-5, 0-2 CCC) 32-3 after the first quarter alone and led 46-5 at halftime and was never challenged.

Sam Zapadka scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Vikings, with 16 of the 19 coming in the first half. Brendon Bertsch was also in double figures, Keegan Mahaney and Wes Sutherly each scored nine and Will Hudson added seven.

After traveling to Milton-Union Saturday, Miami East hosts Arcanum Tuesday.

Miss. Valley 58,

Bethel 57, OT

BRANDT — Two-time defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel’s two-year undefeated run in league play came to an end in overtime Friday night in a 58-57 loss to visiting Mississinawa Valley.

It was the second overtime game this season for the Bees (3-2, 1-1 CCC), who previously defeated Tippecanoe in overtime. Friday’s game was tied at 47-47 at the end of regulation, and the Bees went 4 for 8 from the free throw line in the extra period and 19 for 27 for the game in the loss.

Kendal James and Nick Schmidt each had 16 points to lead Bethel, Jared Evans added eight and Ethan Rimkus scored seven.

After traveling to Anna Saturday, Bethel hosts Franklin Monroe Tuesday in a critical CCC matchup. The Jets, Twin Valley South and Tri-Village are the only three teams remaining without a loss in league play this year.

Ansonia 40,

Newton 37, OT

ANSONIA — Newton held a 23-20 lead entering the fourth quarter, but host Ansonia tied the score at 31-31 by the end of regulation and then held off the Indians in overtime, winning 40-37 Friday night in Cross County Conference play.

Chet Jamison scored 11 points and Alex Koon added eight for the Indians (1-2, 0-2 CCC).

Newton hosts Tri-Village Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe 80,

Covington 50

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter and outscored Covington 27-7 in the fourth behind Ethan Conley’s game-high 37 points, putting away an 80-50 Cross County Conference win over the Buccaneers Friday.

Kleyton Maschino led Covington (1-3, 1-1 CCC) with 12 points, Zach Kuntz added 10, Chad Yohey scored eight and Tyler Fraley chipped in seven.

Covington hosts winless Bradford Tuesday.

Other scores: Lehman 39, Elgin 28. Sidney 74, Piqua (0-4, 0-3 GWOC American North) 46.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.