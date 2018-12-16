Vikings top Bulldogs in OT: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST MILTON — In a battle between two teams learning how to win, Miami East made the final big play.

Will Hudson turned in an unconventional five-point play to tie the score at the end of regulation, then Parker Heim hit a pair of free throws for the only points in the overtime to help the Viking boys basketball team claim a 54-52 road victory at Milton-Union Saturday night.

Milton-Union’s Caleb Wintrow threw down a transition dunk to give the Bulldogs (2-3) a five-point lead with roughly 30 seconds to play. But Hudson erased that deficit to send the game to overtime.

“There was a lot of drama at the end of regulation,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “Milton-Union had taken a five-point lead on a dunk by Wintrow after they broke the press. We missed a 3 on the other end, but Will Hudson got the rebound, scored and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but the rebound was tipped around, he got it back, scored again and drew another foul then hit that free throw to tie the game.”

“We actually had a really good box-out on that play and the ball hit the floor, but we just didn’t grab the ball,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “The reality is we put ourselves in a position to win the game, and we just didn’t close it out.”

Hudson finished with a game-high 16 points to lead the Vikings (2-4), with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter to help East keep pace with the Bulldogs, who outscored them 20-16 in the fourth to erase a five-point halftime deficit. Brendon Bertsch added 14 points and Heim — who hit the game-winning free throws in overtime — scored eight.

Wintrow hit three of the Bulldogs’ eight 3s on the night and led them team with 15 points, Sam Case hit three more 3s and added nine off the bench, and Nathan Brumbaugh scored nine points.

“We were down five at the half and played a really good fourth quarter, but we’re still just learning how to win and close out games like this,” Berner said.

Miami East takes on Arcanum on Tuesday, while Milton-Union is off until Friday, hosting Madison.

Troy Christian 54,

Miss. Valley 47

TROY — Troy Christian followed a defensive battle on Friday night with an all-around offensive effort Saturday, defeating visiting Mississinawa Valley 54-47 in non-league play.

Troy Christian (4-2) led by eight at halftime at 28-20 and held a 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before Mississinawa Valley scored eight straight to cut the lead to three. But the Eagles ended the run with a bucket and Tyler Jackson hit a pair of free throws with 36 seconds remaining to make it a five-point game and Jackson Kremer sealed it with two more free throws.

Isaac Gray had 10 points off the bench for the Eagles, Connor Peters scored a career-high nine points and Chace Varvel added eight points as the team used a balanced attack to win, with every player scoring.

“It was our best offensive night of the season,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We were 8 for 13 from 3-point range. I’m happy for my boys to come out with two victories this weekend — the one on Friday was defense, and the one Saturday was offense. We continue to find different ways to win basketball games, and we’re growing up.”

Troy Christian is off until Dec. 27, facing Bethel in the first round of the WPTW Tournament at Piqua.

Anna 83,

Bethel 57

ANNA — The Bethel Bees dropped their third straight Saturday night on the road, falling to Anna 83-57.

Kendal James led the Bees (3-3) with 26 points. Nick Schmidt added eight points and Ethan Rimkus scored six.

Bethel hosts Franklin Monroe in a key Cross County Conference showdown Tuesday.

Other scores: Catholic Central 37, Lehman 26. Fairlawn 65, Bradford 27.

* Girls Basketball

Troy Christian 53,

Miami Valley 17

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team turned a five-point lead after one quarter into a blowout Saturday, routing Miami Valley 53-17 in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

Morgan Taylor scored a game-high 20 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double, Cara Salazar and Erin Schenk both scored 10 points and Sarah Earhart added six.

The Eagles (6-1, 4-0 MBC) led only 12-7 after the first quarter but outscored Miami Valley 16-4 in the second to take a 28-11 halftime lead — and then they outscored the Rams 25-6 in the second half to put the game away.

Troy Christian travels to Catholic Central Saturday for its final game of the calendar year.

* Bowling

Raider Challenge

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls bowling team finished second at Wright State’s Raider Challenge Saturday, falling 366-312 to Mercy-McAuley in the finals, while the Trojans boys finished 13th on the day.

For the girls, Cassidy McMullen rolled 185-181—366 and Stephanie Crider rolled 194-158—352, both making the all-tournament team. Alyssa Shilt rolled 152-137—289, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 155-132—287 and Kylie Schiml rolled 150-133—283.

For the boys, Preston Jackson rolled 154-163—317, Preston Gambrell rolled 177-130—307, Brayden Ganger rolled 159-141—300, Jordan Fisher rolled 149-144—293 and Carson Rogers rolled 142-121—263.

Tippecanoe’s boys finished 10th, narrowly missing the championship round cut. James Ridgeway was tied for third overall, rolling 211-200—411. Aaron Davis rolled 160-165—325, Austin Post rolled 159-132—291 and Dalton Grimmett added a 174 game.

The Red Devil girls finished 18th. Ashlyn Herzog rolled 145-157—302, McKenzie Dean rolled 130-132—262, Abbey Lee rolled 122-140—262, Emma Lara rolled 124-119—243, Marissa Miller added a 133 game and Allison Johnston rolled a 74.

* Hockey

Miami 6, Troy 1

OXFORD — The Troy hockey team faced the Miami Redhawks club team Saturday at Miami University Saturday, falling 6-1.

Carson Waite scored an unassisted goal for the Trojans (3-4), while Scott Riedel made 31 saves in net.

Troy hosted Mason late Sunday for its “Pink in the Rink” game.

Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Wes Sutherly drives to the basket Saturday at Milton-Union. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_me_wessutherly.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Wes Sutherly drives to the basket Saturday at Milton-Union. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s A.J. Lovin looks to pass Saturday against Miami East. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_mu_ajlovin.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s A.J. Lovin looks to pass Saturday against Miami East. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Sam Zapadka goes up for a rebound Saturday against Milton-Union. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_me_samzapadka.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Sam Zapadka goes up for a rebound Saturday against Milton-Union. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Sam Case drives in for a layup Saturday against Miami East. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_mu_samcase.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Sam Case drives in for a layup Saturday against Miami East. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Aaran Stone drives to the basket Saturday against Miami East. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_mu_aaranstone.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Aaran Stone drives to the basket Saturday against Miami East. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Parker Heim passes to a teammate as Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh defends Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_121518jb_me_parkerheim_mu_nathanbrumbaugh.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Parker Heim passes to a teammate as Milton-Union’s Nathan Brumbaugh defends Saturday.