Troy bowling sweeps Rams, Trojan hockey holds off Mason

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROTWOOD — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams made short work of Trotwood Monday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play on the road, with the girls winning 2,087-1,120 and the boys winning 2,433-536.

The Troy girls, who are now the last remaining team without a loss in GWOC American North play, improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the division. Cassie McMullen rolled 174-235—409 to lead the way, Stephanie Crider rolled 166-202—368, Kylie Schiml rolled 145-127—272, Morgan Shilt added a 198 game, Alyssa Shilt rolled a 187, Kayleigh McMullen rolled a 181 and Adara Myers rolled a 139.

Troy’s boys (4-1, 3-1 GWOC American North) were led by Brayden Ganger, who had the high game and series with 236-203—439. Preston Jackson rolled 202-215—417, Drew Snurr rolled 179-172—351, Preston Gambrell rolled 180-160—340, Jordan Fisher added a 228 game and Carson Rogers rolled a 212.

After a match at West Carrollton Tuesday, Troy is off until Dec. 28 when it will bowl in the Holiday Baker Classic at T-P Lanes.

* Hockey

Troy 4,

Mason 3

TROY — The Troy hockey team claimed victory in a key league matchup Sunday night during its “Pink in the Rink” game at Hobart Arena, holding off visiting Mason in the final minute for a 4-3 victory.

With the win, Troy improved to 4-5 on the season and 2-1 in Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League Gold Division play.

Ian Kuntz had two goals and two assists in the game, Mike McGuirk had a goal and an assist, Zach Uhlenbrock scored a goal, Austin Strong had two assists and Connor Sexton had one. Goalie Scott Riedel made 14 saves to make the lead stand up in the end. Troy held a 4-2 lead in the final period when Mason scored with roughly a minute to play after pulling its goalie for an extra attacker — but the Trojans were able to hold on from there.

Troy will play in the Dayton Mayor’s Cup Tournament this weekend at South Metro, starting off by facing Beavercreek on Friday.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.