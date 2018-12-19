Piqua boys get win over Greenville in GWOC American play

Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

The Piqua boys basketball team was just looking for a win after an 0-4 start.

And after a slow start, the Indians did that in impressive fashion in a 70-47 win over Greenville.

Piqua improved to 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in GWOC American play, while Greenville dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in GWOC American play.

“We knew the first four games were going to be difficult,” Piqua coach Steve Grasso said. “We opened with Vandalia (still unbeaten), then we had Miamisburg is now 5-2. Then we had to go to Tipp (Tippecanoe) on their first Friday home game and then went to Sidney.

“So, those were some tough games. And we were right in a couple of those games. We just talked about starting the next quarter of the schedule 1-0.”

And the Indians got a little better as the game went on.

The first quarter was back-and-forth and when Jordan Dill made a late basket to close the quarter, the game was tied 12-12.

With Qurri Tucker scoring 13 points in the opening half and Trey Richmond adding 10, Piqua took a 34-25 halftime lead.

“We started out a little sluggish, then we played better in the second quarter,” Grasso said.

Then, the Indians delivered the knockout punch to start the second half.

With Greenville struggling to get ball across midcourt, Piqua scored 10 points in the first two minutes of the second half and 14 straight to open a 48-25 lead.

It started with a Tucker steal and layup.

He added six more points and two assists in the run, while Kameron Darner had four points and Riley Hill added two. Richmond had three assists in the run and Mick Karn added one.

“We talked at halftime about it being 0-0 to start the third quarter,” Grasso said. “I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy.”

After Greenville’s Noah Walker hit two technical free throws to end the streak, Marquis Jordan scored two points and Zach Tillman scored four straight before Tyler Beyke hit a three to get Greenville within 54-30 going to the fourth quarter.

“We missed a lot of free throws,” Grasso said. “And we missed a lot of shots inside and from the 3-point line. But, we got the win.”

Tucker led Piqua with 25 points, while Richmond had a double-double with 18 point and 11 rebounds.

Walker had 16 points for Troy and Beyke added 15.

Dill had eight points and seven rebounds and Foster Cole also scored eight points.

Piqua was 31 of 66 from the floor for 47 percent and seven of 21 from the line for 33 percent.

Greenville was 16 of 46 from the floor for 35 percent and eight of 11 from the line for 73 percent.

The Indians won the battle of the boards 39-19 and had nine turnovers to Greenville’s 21.

“We have a big rivalry game (with Troy) Friday night,” Grasso said. “We will be looking to go 1-0 again.”

After picking up the first win of the season.

BOXSCORE

Greenville (47)

Reed Hanes 0-0-0, Alec Fletcher 0-0-0, Noah Walker 5-3-16, Jordan Dill 3-2-8, Foster Cole 2-3-8, Tyler Beyke 6-0-15, Ethan Saylor 0-0-0, Austin Fitzgerald 0-0-0, Jace Bunger 0-0-0, Bryce Shilt 0-0-0. Totals: 16-8-47.

Piqua (70)

Qurri Tucker 11-2-25, Kameron Darner 3-0-6, Trey Richmond 7-4-18, Mick Karn 3-1-7, Riley Hill 1-0-2, Zach Tillman 3-0-6, Zack Lavey 1-0-2, Marquis Jordan 1-0-2, Makeegan Kuhn 1-0-2, Garrett Schrubb 0-0-0, Cameron Foster 0-0-0. Totals: 31-7-70.

3-point field goals — Greenville: Walker (3), Cole, Beyke (3). Piqua: Tucker.

Score By Quarters

Greenville 12 25 30 47

Piqua 12 34 54 70

Records: Greenville 0-6 (0-4), Piqua 1-4 (1-3).

Reserve score: Piqua 59, Greenville 39.