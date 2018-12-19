Bees snap skid vs. Jets: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BRANDT — After dropping three straight games — including its first Cross County Conference game in the past two-plus years — the Bethel boys basketball team desperately needed to get back on track.

Knocking off one of the three teams that entered Tuesday unbeaten in the CCC was a big help.

Bethel (4-3, 2-1 CCC), the two-time defending conference champion, handed Franklin Monroe (3-2, 2-1 CCC) its first league loss this season, shutting down one of the league’s best players and putting three Bees in double figures in an 73-53 victory Tuesday night at Bethel.

“We had some adversity, and we overcame it,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “The kids played real well — hit shots, hit free throws, defended really well. It was a good night.”

The Bees took a 12-7 lead after the first quarter then grew that to a 35-19 halftime lead and a 55-33 lead after three.

Ethan Rimkus had a career-high 22 points, hitting four 3s and adding seven rebounds, to lead the Bees, while Kendal James added a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals and Nick Schmidt chipped in 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Micah Mutlu added seven points and Jared Evans scored six.

Ethan Conley had 22 points for the Jets.

“We threw some different stuff at him, and Jared and Micah and Dylan Kelly and Jacob Ullmer all defended him unbelievably,” Kopp said. “It was definitely a team effort with those guys. He’s a really, really good player, one of the best I’ve ever coached against at any level, and we decided we wanted to limit him as much as possible and shut everyone else down — and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

The loss by the Jets leaves Twin Valley South and Tri-Village as the only two teams without a loss in CCC play.

“They were projected as one of the top teams in the league coming into the year, and we lost a lot so people weren’t sure what to think of us,” Kopp said. “I told the kids that the expectations are still the same, and I believe we’re one of the top teams in the league again this year. But you’ve got to walk it. You can’t just talk about it. And I think we proved a little something.”

Bethel plays Friday at Bradford.

Miami East 41,

Arcanum 26

CASSTOWN — After an 0-4 start, Miami East (3-4, 2-1 Cross County Conference) won its third straight Tuesday night, outscoring Arcanum 12-2 in the decisive third quarter to pull away for a 41-26 league victory at home.

The Vikings led 7-5 after the first quarter, but Arcanum tied the score at 14-14 at halftime. But East held the Trojans to only two third-quarter points to take a 26-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away at the free throw line from there.

Will Hudson had a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings, adding three steals and two blocked shots. Brendon Bertsch added 11 points and six rebounds and Parker Heim chipped in nine points.

Miami East takes on Twin Valley South Friday.

Tri-Village 36,

Newton 32

PLEASANT HILL — Newton (1-3, 0-3 Cross County Conference) took its best shot at one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in league play Tuesday night, but Tri-Village outscored the Indians 18-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 36-32 victory.

Ryan Mollette led Newton with 13 points.

Newton is off until Dec. 28 when it will play in Covington’s holiday tournament.

Other scores: Covington (2-3, 2-1 CCC) 70, Bradford (0-7, 0-3 CCC) 25. Piqua (1-4, 1-3 GWOC American North) 70, Greenville 47.

* Girls Basketball score: Lehman 43, Fairlawn 28.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams both coasted to Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover wins at West Carrollton Tuesday, with the girls winning 2,244-1,961 and the boys winning 2,488-1,570.

For the girls (6-0, 5-0 GWOC American North Division), Cassie McMullen led the way with 207-213—420, Stephanie Crider rolled 170-236—406, Alyssa Shilt rolled 224-174—398, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 204-186—390 and Kylie Schiml rolled 157-137—294.

Jordan Fisher led Troy’s boys (5-1, 4-1 GWOC American North) with the high game and series, rolling 190-278—468. Preston Jackson rolled 231-222—454, Carson Rogers rolled 190-237—427, Brayden Ganger rolled 214-187—401, Preston Gambrell added a 170 game and Drew Snurr had a 125.

Troy will compete at the Holiday Baker Classic on Dec. 28 at T-P Lanes.

Tipp Sweeps

Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The Tippecanoe boys and girls bowling teams both had easy Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover wins at Trotwood Tuesday, with the boys winning 2,313-635 and the girls winning 1,630-477.

For the boys (4-1, 4-0 GWOC American North Division), James Ridgeway rolled 258-215—473 to lead the way, Taylor Riggle rolled 189-207—396, Aaron Davis rolled 186-201—387, Austin Post rolled 194-190—384, Dalton Grimmett added a 159 game and Zach Kauffmann had a 146.

For the Red Devil girls (2-3, 1-3 GWOC American North), Abigail Lee led the way with 188-183—371, Ashlyn Herzog rolled 146-152—298, Mckenzie Dean rolled 137-108—245, Emma Lara rolled 104-124—228 and Alison Johnston rolled 121-78—199.

After a dual Wednesday at Stebbins, Tippecanoe will compete at the Holiday Baker Classic on Dec. 28 at T-P Lanes.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.