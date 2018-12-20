Tipp’s Ridgeway bowls perfect game in Devil sweep: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

RIVERSIDE — The Tippecanoe boys and girls bowling teams both posted Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover victories on the road Wednesday, with the boys winning 2,337-1,861 — including a perfect game — and the girls winning 1,739-1,436.

James Ridgeway bowled a perfect game to lead Tippecanoe’s boys (5-1, 5-0 GWOC American North Division) with 253-300—553. Aaron Davis followed that with 229-170—399, Dalton Grimmett rolled 178-211—389 and Austin Post rolled 171-197—368.

For the Red Devil girls (3-3, 2-3 GWOC American North), Abigail Lee rolled 209-171—380 to lead the way, Ashlyn Herzog rolled 151-192—343, Alison Johnston rolled 125-130—255, Mckenzie Dean rolled 111-132—243 and Emma Lara rolled 107-117—224.

Tippecanoe will compete in the Holiday Baker Classic Dec. 28 at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Newton Sweeps

Dunbar

WEST MILTON — The Newton bowling teams swept Dunbar Wednesday at home, with the boys winning 1,725-1,407 and the girls winning 1,570-1,273.

Anna Baker had the high game with 221 and series with 369 for the Indian girls (6-1), while Jon Maxwell had the high game of 173 to lead the boys (4-4).

Newton is now off for the rest of the calendar year, resuming action on Jan. 3 against Tippecanoe.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 41,

Butler 22

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran its Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division winning streak to 35 games Wednesday night, defeating Butler on the road 41-22 to sweep through the first round of division play this season.

The Red Devils (6-1, 5-0 GWOC American North) only led 6-5 after the first quarter but used the middle of the game to put it away, holding the Aviators (4-5, 3-2 GWOC American North) to only three points in both the second and third quarters and outscoring them 31-6 during that time to put the matchup out of reach.

Ashleigh Mader had 11 points and Jillian Brown added 10 to lead the Devils on the night. Mackenzie Smith chipped in six and Kendall Clodfelter scored five.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Saturday night in a GWOC American League crossover matchup.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.