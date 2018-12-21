Indians snap 3-game skid, Bees win big: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday night at home, using a big third quarter to put away a 61-41 Cross County Conference victory over Ansonia.

The Indians (3-5, 2-2 CCC) held a slim advantage over the Tigers throughout, taking a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and a 29-25 halftime lead. But Newton outscored Ansonia 15-3 in the third to take a 44-28 lead after three and iced the game from there.

Brooke Deeter led the Indians with 23 points, while Camryn Gleason added 13.

Newton travels to Bethel Saturday.

Bethel 64,

Miss.Valley 37

UNION CITY — Bethel jumped out to a huge lead early and never looked back Thursday night in Cross County Conference play, defeating Mississinawa Valley 64-37 on the road.

The Bees (X) built a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and led 27-8 at halftime. Mississinawa Valley got its offense going in the second half, but Bethel still outscored the Blackhawks 15-11 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth to put the game away.

Olivia Reittinger scored a game-high 20 points to lead Bethel and McKenna Gray added 17 points, with Natalie Moorman adding six and Sam Wiley chipping in five.

Bethel hosts Newton Saturday.

Preble Shawnee 49,

Milton-Union 29

CAMDEN — Milton-Union lost for the third time in its last four games Thursday night, falling behind early and never getting on track offensively in a 49-29 loss at Preble Shawnee.

Olivia Brown had nine points and 10 rebounds and Morgan Grudich had nine points and five rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division), who trailed 10-4 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime. Rachel Thompson added seven points, while leading scorer Kristen Dickison was held to four points.

Milton-Union takes on Northridge Saturday.

Other scores: Covington (8-1, 5-0 CCC) 59, Franklin Monroe 47. Lehman 60, Riverside 45.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.