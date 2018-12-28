Defending CCC champ Vikings upset by Jets, 41-33: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

PITSBURG — One bad quarter was all it took.

That, and a big performance from Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley.

Conley scored a game-high 22 points and the Jets held the defending Cross County Conference champion Miami East girls basketball team to only two third-quarter points Thursday night, handing the Vikings their first league loss of the season, 41-33 at Franklin Monroe.

Miami East, which had won four straight coming into the game, fell to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the CCC, while Franklin Monroe — which already had league losses to Covington and Tri-Village coming into the night — improved to 6-3 and 4-2 in CCC play.

Morgan Haney led the Vikings with 13 points, Rori Hunley scored seven and Camryn Miller and Maria Staton scored five apiece as Miami East started the game strong, taking a 12-5 lead after the first quarter. But Franklin Monroe cut that advantage to 21-16 at halftime, then the Jets outscored the Vikings 11-2 in the third to take a 27-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away from there.

Conley hit all three of the Jets’ 3-pointers in her 22-point night, with Belle Cable adding nine points and Stella Shellabarger adding six.

The loss puts Miami East in a second-place tie in the CCC standings with Arcanum, with both teams having one loss apiece in league play, while Covington and Tri-Village remain the only two teams without a CCC loss this season.

Other scores: Bradford (7-3, 3-3 CCC) 59, National Trail 54. Houston 57, Lehman (4-4) 44.

* Boys basketball score: Piqua (2-5) 64, Lehman (2-3) 41.

