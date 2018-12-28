Covington, Milton-Union girls record wins at Buccaneet Holiday Classic

By Ben Robinson

GoBuccs.com

COVINGTON — The Covington Lady Buccs made quick work of Graham in the opening round of the inaugural Buccaneer Holiday Classic on Friday.

After a three-pointer by Graham’s Katelyn Nash to start the game, it didn’t take long for Covington to show it had too much firepower for the visiting Falcons to contain.

Senior standout Sammi Whiteman and and junior enforcer Morgan Kimmel combined to score 15 of Covington’s 19 points in the opening frame for a 12-point Lady Bucc lead after one.

Covington then outscored Graham 23-0 in the second quarter and followed with a 19-7 advantage in the third for a 61-14 lead.

Covington coach Jim Meyer pulled his starters the rest of the way as Covington cruised to the 69-26 win.

Sammi Whiteman led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, while Morgan Kimmel earned 17 hard-earned points through her relentless effort and hustle.

Freshman Makenzee Maschino came off the bench to contribute with 10 points.

Graham was led in scoring by Katelyn Nash, who dropped in 11 points.

The win for Covington sets up a championship showdown with Milton-Union tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Covington High School. Milton-Union advanced to the championship game by defeating Newton 50-42.

Graham will face Newton in the consolation game at 3 p.m. at Covington High School tomorrow.