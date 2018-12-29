Troy boys basketball wins 3rd straight: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SPRINGFIELD — Last season, the Troy boys basketball team had to scratch and claw in the end to hang on for a two-point win over Springfield Shawnee.

Friday, on the road, the Trojans showed how far they’ve come since then.

Three Trojans were in double figures, while Troy’s defense held the Braves to only 16 first-half points, building a 17-point lead at the break and cruising to a 54-38 non-league win Friday at Springfield Shawnee — Troy’s third consecutive victory.

Caillou Monroe did a bit of everything to lead the Trojans with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Jaden Owens added 13 points, six rebounds and two assists and Tre’Vone Archie had 10 points and four rebounds. Austin Stanaford added nine points and five rebounds, Caleb Fogarty scored three points, Sam Shaneyfelt and Arik Viney each had two and Jacob Martinez scored one.

Troy led 17-9 after the first quarter and 33-16 at halftime, adding more to that lead in the third to go up 46-25 heading into the fourth and holding on from there.

With the win, Troy improved to 4-2 on the season. The Trojans host Ponitz Saturday night.

Tippecanoe 74,

Tecumseh 60

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe Red Devils snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night, taking charge with a big second quarter and putting the game away with a big fourth in a 74-60 victory at Tecumseh in non-league play.

Tippecanoe (3-4) held a slim lead after the first at 14-13 but outscored the Arrows 24-8 in the second to take a 38-21 halftime lead. The Arrows battled back in the third, outscoring the Devils 26-15 to cut the lead to 53-47, but Tippecanoe won the fourth quarter 21-13 to seal the win.

Zach Frederick led a trio of Red Devils in double figures with a game-high 22 points. Nolan Mader added 18 points and Ben Sauls scored 17.

Randy Collins Jr. led Tecumseh (1-7) with 18 points and Easton Lewis added 15 points.

Tippecanoe hosts Versailles Saturday night.

Versailles 61,

Miami East 45

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s four-game winning streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of Versailles, as the Tigers outscored the Vikings 33-20 in the second half to pull away for a 61-45 victory.

“It was a rough night for us, especially in the second half,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We were able to keep up with them a bit in the first half, but we struggled a bit offensively. But Versailles is a good defensive team, so give them some credit for that.”

Sam Zapadka scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Vikings (4-5) trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. But Versailles (4-4) outscored East 18-9 in the third to take a 46-34 lead and continued pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Will Hudson added nine points and six rebounds for Miami East, while Brendon Bertsch and Wes Sutherly each scored five points.

Evan Hiestand led three Tigers in double figures with 17 points, Connor VanSkyock scored 13 points and Michael Stammen chipped in 10.

Both teams are back in action Saturday night, with Miami East hosting Yellow Springs and Versailles traveling to Tippecanoe.

* Bowling

Holiday

Baker Classic

BELLEFONTAINE — The Troy boys bowling team turned in an outstanding performance at the Holiday Baker Classic Friday at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine, leading after the qualifying round and then sweeping head-to-head play to win the tournament. The Trojan girls, meanwhile, struggled but qualified fifth and then lost in the first head-to-head round.

The Troy boys rolled 1,895 in the 10 qualifying baker games, leading the 17-team field. Troy then defeated Lima Shawnee 2-0, Kenton Ridge 2-1 and Beavercreek 2-0 to take first place overall.

Troy’s girls rolled 1,599 after 10 qualifying games and were seeded fifth, but they lost 2-0 to Wapakoneta in the first round of head-to-head play.

Troy travels to Springfield Thursday.

* Wrestling

Medina

Invitational

MEDINA — The Miami East wrestling team finished 35th out of the 45-team field at the Medina Invitational over Thursday and Friday, with the Vikings scoring 40.5 points.

Max Shore (113) was the Vikings’ lone placer, finishing fifth by defeating Austintown Fitch’s Colin Roberts in an 11-4 decision in the finals.

Miami East will compete at the Troy Invitational on Jan. 5.

