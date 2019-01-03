Edison State men rally for win over Miami University Hamilton

By Rob Kiser

The Edison State men’s basketball team shook off the holiday rust and rallied in the second half for a 98-89 win over Miami University Hamilton Wednesday.

The Chargers trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half and still trailed 80-71 with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Edison went on a 16-4 run at that point to take the lead and the Chargers never relinquished it.

It started with Dakota Prichard at the line with 7:12 remaining shooting a one-and-one.

While Prichard missed the free throw, no one reacted and he grabbed the rebound and scored on an uncontested shot.

Prichard followed that with a three and when Roman Morgan hit two free throws, Edison trailed just 82-78.

After a basket by Morgan, Logan Taylor hit two free throws to give MUH an 84-80 lead with 4:17 to play.

But, Prichard stayed on fire.

He scored seven straight points, including a three-point play to give Edison the lead for good, and the Chargers went up 87-84.

A’Mon Yisrael hit two free throws to get MUH within 87-86, but Lamine Komara had a big three-point play to put Edison up 90-86,

Another basket by Komara and one by Sean Jones gave Edison a 94-88 lead with 49 seconds left and the Chargers held on from there.

The first half had been evenly played for the most part.

But, Edison had an 8-2 run to open a 30-23 lead.

Just, when it seemed Edison was taking control, MUH put together a 19-8 run before Jaedyn Carter’s three got Edison to within 42-41 at halftime.

MUH would then open up the lead in the second half, before Edison’s big rally.

Prichard had a big night for the Chargers.

He scored 24 points, making nine of 11 shots from the floor and five of seven shots from the line. He added 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Jones added 23 points, hitting five of eight shots from the floor, including all three of his attempts from long range, and making 10 of 11 free throws.

Carter scored 17 points, making seven of 11 shots from the floor — while dishing out three assists.

Komara filled out the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Michael Collins led MUH with 22 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Je’Michael Blanton had 19 points, including 17 in the first half.

Vincent Walker scored 15 points and had six rebounds, and Yisrael added 14 points.

Taylor and Cameron Benson both grabbed five rebounds.

Edison was 33 of 62 from the floor for 53 percent, including eight of 16 from long range for 50 percent. The Chargers made 24 of 29 free throws for 83 percent.

MUH was 31 of 61 from the floor for 51 percent, seven of 25 from 3-point range for 28 percent and 20 of 25 from the line for 80 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 35-31 and had 12 turnovers to MUH’s 14.

Edison State will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Hocking College.

