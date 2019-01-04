Troy Christian girls win 5th straight: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Troy Christian girls basketball team won its fifth straight Thursday night, surviving a huge night from the Metro Buckeye Conference’s leading scorer in a 46-39 victory at Yellow Springs.

Sarah Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Eagles (8-1, 5-0 MBC), Sarah Earhart added eight points and Cara Salazar scored seven points.

Angie Smith had a game-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-3 MBC).

Troy Christian hosts Riverside in a non-league game Saturday before Monday’s home showdown for the top spot in the MBC against rival Legacy Christian.

Miami East 67,

Miss. Valley 21

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Morgan Haney had a double-double with 26 points and 11 assists, leading the Vikings to a 67-21 Cross County Conference victory over Mississinawa Valley Thursday at home.

Haney also added eight steals to her totals as the Vikings (9-4, 6-1 CCC) bounced back from their first league loss by taking a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and a 36-14 halftime lead Thursday night. East then outscored the Blackhawks 22-3 in the third quarter to put the game well out of reach.

Camryn Miller added 10 points, Paxton Hunley scored nine, Rori Hunley added eight and Maria Staton chipped in seven for the Vikings, with Cadence Gross also adding eight rebounds.

Miami East travels to Urbana Monday.

Oakwood 51,

Milton-Union 44

OAKWOOD — Milton-Union was outscored 22-10 in the fourth quarter Thursday at Oakwood, falling 51-44 in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover play.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs (6-5) with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Rachel Thompson had six points, 14 rebounds and four assists, Olivia Brown had six points and Morgan Grudich had six points, four steals, three blocked shots, three rebounds and two assists.

The Bulldogs took a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Jills closed to 26-21 at halftime and trailed 34-29 heading into the decisive final quarter.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Saturday.

Tri-Village 55,

Bethel 28

NEW MADISON — The Bethel Bees struggled against the Cross County Conference’s co-leader Thursday night, falling 55-28 at Tri-Village.

Olivia Reittinger had nine points and McKenna Gray added eight to lead the Bees (7-6, 2-5 CCC), who host Northeastern Monday.

Beavercreek 46,

Tippecanoe 22

BEAVERCREEK — Tippecanoe struggled to get going offensively all night long on the road at Beavercreek, dropping its second straight in a 46-22 loss Thursday.

Rachel Wildermuth had seven points off the bench and Brooke Aselage had five points to lead the Red Devils (7-3), who were 6 for 34 (17.6 percent) from the field on the night and trailed 10-3 after the first quarter, 23-5 at halftime and 37-10 after three quarters.

Tippecanoe faces yet another tough test Saturday night, hosting Versailles.

Other scores: Piqua (8-4, 5-3 GWOC American North) 51, West Carrollton 41. Bradford (9-3, 4-3 CCC) 53, Tri-County North 17. Lehman (5-5, 2-1 NWCC) 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 30.

* Bowling

Troy Splits

At Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys bowling team continued its roll Thursday, defeating Springfield 2,528-2,343, while the Trojans girls suffered their first loss in dual play with a 2,314-2,209 defeat against the Wildcats on the road.

For Troy’s boys (6-1), Preston Gambrell led the way by almost reaching the 500 series mark with 247-248—495. Brayden Ganger rolled 226-214—440, Carson Rogers rolled 223-202—425, Jordan Fisher rolled 171-175—346, Preston Jackson added a 202 game and Drew Snurr added a 175.

For Troy’s girls (6-1), Kayleigh McMullen rolled 193-247—440 to lead the way, Cassie McMullen rolled 204-193—397, Stephanie Crider rolled 178-201—379, Alyssa Shilt rolled 170-203—373, Adara Myers added a 157 game and Kylie Schmil added a 125.

Troy remains on the road for two matches next week, at Greenville Tuesday and at Sidney Thursday, before playing at home for the first time this season on Jan. 15 against Butler.

Tippecanoe

Sweeps Newton

WEST MILTON — The Tippecanoe bowling teams swept Newton Thursday on the road, with the boys winning 2,106-1,677 and the girls winning 1,681-1,640.

For the Red Devil boys (6-1), Austin Post rolled 235-148—383 to lead the way, Taylor Riggle rolled 196-128—324, Dalton Grimmett rolled 151-166—317, Zach Kauffmann added a 202 game and Aaron Davis had a 138.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (4-3), Ashlyn Herzog rolled 140-194—334, Abigail Lee rolled 156-153—309, Emma Lara rolled 113-143—256, Mckenzie Dean rolled 102-127—229 and Marissa Miller rolled 117-87—204.

Both teams are back in action Saturday, with Tippecanoe competing at Ohio State’s High School Tournament at HP Lanes and Newton competing at the Miamisburg Invitational.

* Wrestling scores: Troy Christian 36, Carroll 27. Troy Christian 36, Legacy Christian 12.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.