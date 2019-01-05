Troy swimming celebrates seniors

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The Troy boys and girls swimming teams celebrated Senior Night Friday at the Robinson Branch YMCA, taking on Lebanon in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover dual.

And the Warriors were able to come away with a pair of victories, with the boys narrowly defeating the Trojans 108-104 and the girls defeating Troy 137-81.

The Trojans honored their nine seniors on the night: Calvin Armstrong, Sam Iverson and Mitch Orozco on the boys side and Katie Castaneda, Alissa Dever, Delaney Fields, Claire Philpot, Katie Robinson and Megan Wheeler on the girls side.

Winners for Troy’s boys were: the 200 medley relay team of Orozco, Armstrong, Michael Griffith and Andrew Oates (1:49.28), Orozco in the 200 IM (2:13.25) and 100 back (59.5 seconds), Armstrong in the 50 free (23.88 seconds) and 100 free (56.22 seconds), Griffith in the 100 fly (57.32 seconds), Oates in the 100 breast (1:08.57) and the 400 free relay team of Armstrong, Orozco, Griffith and Oates (3:45.26).

Winners for Troy’s girls were: Hailey Honeycutt in the 50 free (27.66 seconds).

Other top-three finishers for the Trojan boys were: Oates in the 200 free (2:06.75), Jack White in the 200 IM (second, 2:28.63) and 100 fly (second, 1:11.25), Griffith in the 500 free (second, 5:05.72), the 200 free relay team of White, Griffin Johnson, Matthew Bess and Jackson Goodall (second, 1:53.69), Alex Meyer in the 50 free (third, 29.33 seconds), Goodall in the 100 back (third, 1:14.84) and the 400 free relay ‘B’ team of White, Bess, Johnson and Goodall (third, 4:32.3).

Other top-three finishers for the Trojan girls were: the 200 medley relay team of Castaneda, Robinson, Honeycutt and Lily Hemm (second, 2:06.66), Castaneda in the 200 free (second, 2:10.03) and 100 breast (second, 1:19.27), Robinson in the 100 fly (second, 1:07.81) and 100 back (second, 1:08.05), Honeycutt in the 100 free (second, 1:02.62), Hemm in the 500 free (second, 6:15.72), the 200 free relay team of Addisyn Fields, Cassidy Poland, Caroline Turnbull and Emmy Spitler (second, 2:00.53) and Addisyn Fields in the 200 IM (third, 2:46.43).

After competing in the Sidney Invitational Saturday, Troy travels to Versailles on Jan. 11.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Calvin Armstrong competes in a freestyle race during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday at the Robinson Branch YMCA. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_calvinarmstrong_free.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Calvin Armstrong competes in a freestyle race during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday at the Robinson Branch YMCA. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Katie Castaneda swims the breaststroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_katiecastaneda_breast.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Katie Castaneda swims the breaststroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Katie Robinson swims the butterfly during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_katierobinson_fly.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Katie Robinson swims the butterfly during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Mitch Orozco swims the breaststroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_mitchorozco_breast.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Mitch Orozco swims the breaststroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Megan Wheeler swims the backstroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_meganwheeler_back.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Megan Wheeler swims the backstroke during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Michael Griffith swims the butterfly Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_michaelgriffith_fly.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Michael Griffith swims the butterfly Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Lily Hemm swims the backstroke Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_lillyhemm_back.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Lily Hemm swims the backstroke Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Addisyn Fields swims the backstroke Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_addtsonfields_back.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Addisyn Fields swims the backstroke Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Andrew Oates competes in a freestyle race Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_andrewoates_free.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Andrew Oates competes in a freestyle race Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Mitch Orozco swims the butterfly during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_mitchorozco_fly.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Mitch Orozco swims the butterfly during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Lily Hemm competes in a freestyle race Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_lillyhemm_free.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Lily Hemm competes in a freestyle race Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Addisyn Fields swims the butterfly Friday against Lebanon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_addysonfields_fly.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy’s Addisyn Fields swims the butterfly Friday against Lebanon. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Calvin Armstrong competes during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_010419lw_troy_calvinarmstrong_2.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Sunday News Troy senior Calvin Armstrong competes during a Senior Night dual against Lebanon Friday.