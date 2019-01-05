Eagles, Vikings open new year with league wins: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

YELLOW SPRINGS — The new year didn’t get off to quite the start the Troy Christian boys basketball team wanted.

But it quickly turned around.

After only scoring two first-quarter points and falling behind early, the Eagle defense shut host Yellow Springs out in the second quarter, allowing Troy Christian to take control and coast to a 45-22 Metro Buckeye Conference victory Friday night.

“Boy, 2019 didn’t start off the right way, as we fell behind 10-2 after the first quarter,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “But the defense stepped up and held them scoreless in the second quarter, we took a 17-10 halftime lead and were able to cruise in the second half.”

Connor Case led the Eagles (6-3, 3-1 MBC) with 10 points and Jackson Kremer added nine. And defensively, the Eagles held Andrew Clark — the MBC’s leading scorer — to only two points on the night, with one field goal coming with one minute left in the game. He’d been averaging more than 20 points per game entering the night.

Troy Christian hosts Legacy Christian Tuesday.

Miami East 65,

TC North 43

LEWISBURG — Miami East had four players in double figures and hit 11 3-pointers Friday night, cruising past Tri-County North for a 65-43 Cross County Conference victory on the road.

Brendon Bertsch led the Vikings (6-5, 4-1 CCC) with 14 points, Sam Zapadka had 13, Wes Sutherly scored 12 and Will Hudson nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Parker Heim added seven points.

“We played pretty well throughout,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We had an eight-point lead at halftime and continued to play well in the second half, we moved the ball well with 22 assists on 25 field goals, we hit 11 3s on the night and we shot well over 50 percent.”

After traveling to Riverside Saturday, Miami East remains on the road Tuesday in CCC play at National Trail.

Preble Shawnee 40,

Milton-Union 37

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union couldn’t hand on after a big third quarter Friday night in a back-and-forth matchup against Carlisle at home, giving up a big fourth quarter in a 40-37 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division loss.

The Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3 SWBL Buckeye) fell behind 9-4 after the first quarter and trailed 19-16 at halftime, but they outscored Carlisle 13-3 in the third to take a 29-22 lead going into the fourth — only to be outscored 18-8 in the final quarter to take the loss.

“The reality is that we only played one quarter of basketball tonight, in the third,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We didn’t have the energy we needed. Right now, it’s not about learning to win for the guys. It’s about wanting to win.”

Aaran Stone had eight points and eight rebounds, Caleb Wintrow had eight points and seven rebounds and Josh Woodell had six points and five rebounds for Milton-Union, which travels to Northridge on Jan. 11.

Xenia 80,

Tippecanoe 58

XENIA — After Tippecanoe handed Xenia a 10-point loss last year despite Samari Curtis’ 50-point night, the Buccaneers were looking for payback Friday, defeating the Red Devils 80-58 on the road in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Nolan Mader led Tippecanoe (3-6, 2-4 GWOC American North Division) with a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, Jake Rowland added 12 points and Ben Knostman had nine points and seven assists as the Devils fell behind 23-9 after the first quarter and never recovered.

Tippecanoe hosts Springboro Tuesday.

Miss. Valley 58,

Newton 43

UNION CITY — The Newton Indians couldn’t bounce back from a rough third quarter Friday night, falling in Cross County Conference play at Mississinawa Valley 58-43.

Newton (2-5) fell behind 16-12 after one and 27-19 at halftime, then was outscored 19-5 in the third quarter. The Indians outscored the Blackhawks 19-12 in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.

Ryan Mollette led the Indians with 18 points and Kleyson Wehrley added 11.

After facing Botkins Saturday night, Newton travels to Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

Other scores: Bethel (7-4, 4-1 CCC) 58, Arcanum 46. Twin Valley South 65, Covington (2-7, 2-2 CCC) 41. Trotwood 109, Piqua (3-6, 1-5 GWOC American North) 41. Ansonia 69, Bradford (0-9, 0-5 CCC) 27. Lehman (3-4, 3-0 NWCC) 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 33.

* Girls Basketball

Troy 42,

Fairborn 35

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls basketball team won its second straight Saturday, picking up a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover win at Fairborn, 42-35.

The Trojans jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and fought off the Skyhawks from there, holding a 28-18 halftime lead and a 34-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Macie Taylor led Troy with 22 points and added five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Tia Bass added a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. McKenna Taylor added four points and Lauren McGraw had three points and eight rebounds.

Troy (7-4, 4-2 GWOC American North) hosts Stebbins Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 51,

Versailles 47

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, and picked up a massive signature win in the process, defeating a quality Versailles team 51-47 at home.

After the Tigers took a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, the Red Devils (8-3) outscored them 13-4 in the second to take a 21-16 halftime lead, then built a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter and held on from there.

Ashleigh Mader led the Devils with 13 points, Kendall Clodfelter added 11 and Jillian Brown scored nine.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Wednesday.

Milton-Union 45,

Carlisle 42

CARLISLE — The Milton-Union Bulldogs (7-5, 5-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) swept the season series against Carlisle, finishing it off with a 45-42 win on the road Saturday.

Kristen Dickison led the way with 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, Olivia Brown had seven points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots and Rachel Thompson had six points, four rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs, who also beat the Indians 52-32 at home back on Dec. 6, 2018.

Milton-Union travels to Brookville Tuesday, the fifth game of a seven-game road trip.

Other scores: Covington (12-1, 7-0 CCC) 60, Arcanum 50. Troy Christian (9-1) 52, Riverside 27. St. Henry 54, Bradford (9-4) 31. New Knoxville 59, Lehman (5-6) 35.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.