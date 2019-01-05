Milton-Union 4th, Tipp 6th at Bulldog Invitational

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union wrestling team finished fourth hosting the Bulldog Invitational tournament Saturday at Milton-Union, winning three individual championships in the process.

Milton-Union — which won the tournament two years ago and was the runner-up during last year’s tournament — finished fourth with 163 points Saturday. Brookville won the tournament for the second straight year with 267 points, with Coldwater finishing second with 224.5 and Columbus Grove third with 197.

For the Bulldogs, Zach Avey (106) won an individual title, pinning Columbus Grove Nicholas Wolverton in 33 seconds in his final match to win the pool. Peyton Brown (138) also won a title, defeating Columbus Grove’s Brocke Sargent by 5-0 decision in the championship match. And Dylan Schenck (152) won the Bulldogs’ third title on the day, defeating Waynesville’s Thomas Foster by a 4-1 decision in the title match.

Also for Milton-Union, Aaron Beckman (126) placed second, falling 9-2 to Coldwater’s Nate Hoyng in the championship match. Andrew Collins (113) placed third in his pool. Colten Jacobe (145) placed third, winning a 16-5 major decision over Alter’s Tommy Naser in the finals. Nicholas Devlin (120) placed sixth, falling by 10-2 major decision to Badin’s Joseph Tri-Rudolf in the finals.

Tippecanoe finished sixth with 117.5 points and only had one wrestler vying for an individual title, with Evan Stonerock (145) placing second, falling by a 20-4 tech. fall to Brookville’s Devon Myers in the finals.

Elliot Abrams (106) and Alec Smallwood (113) both placed fourth in their respective pools. Blake Cyphers (170) placed fourth, falling by 7-3 decision to Columbus Grove’s Caleb Stammen in the finals. Colin Hanrahan (152) placed fifth, pinning teammate Ethan Royse in 1:45. Henry Murry (126) placed sixth, falling by pin in 1:27 to Dixie’s Dustin Simon. Tyler Bruno (132) placed sixth, falling by pin in 1:14 to Waynesville’s Casey St. Pierre. Brad Dettwiller (160) placed sixth, falling by pin in 1:11 to Brookville’s Dylan Starnes.

Licking Valley

Invitational

NEWARK — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished second at the Licking Valley Invitational Saturday, winning three individual titles and scoring 202 points, only finishing behind eventual champion Minerva’s 221.5 points.

Troy Kennedy (120) won an individual title, winning a 6-2 decision over Utica’s Austin Smith in the championship match. Ryan Whitten (145) also won an individual title with a 17-0 tech. fall over Highland’s Christian Miller in the championship match. And Nick Baker (220) won his pool, going undefeated on the day and pinning McClain’s Kade Rawlins in 5:06 in his final match.

Ethan Turner (132) took second, falling by a 5-3 decision to Highland’s Cody Matthews in the championship match. Craig Montgomery (195) also took second, falling by pin in 1:20 to Hartley’s Griffin Rathburn in the championship match. Caleb Schroer (113) placed fifth, pinning Utica’s Brock Wygle in 30 seconds in the finals. Mason Turner (126) placed fifth, winning a 3-0 decision over Newark’s Lakeland Moore in the finals. Austin Awan (152) placed fifth, winning a 6-4 decision over New Lexington’s Simon Allen in the finals. Lucas Moore (160) placed fifth, winning a 6-3 decision over Utica’s Clayton Cummons in the finals.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.