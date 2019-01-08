Haney sets school record in East win: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

URBANA — Morgan Haney continues to cement her legacy with the Miami East girls basketball team.

The senior point guard — who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, becoming only the eighth Viking to reach that milestone since 1976 — set a new school record for points in a single game, scoring 36 Monday night at Urbana in a 71-33 non-league win.

Three Vikings were in double figures on the night as Camryn Miller hit a pair of 3s and added 12 points and Rori Hunley scored 11 points. Haney only hit one 3-pointer in the game, doing most of her work inside the arc on the night.

Miami East — which also beat Urbana 74-25 in the second game of the season during the Skeeter Classic tournament back on Nov. 24, 2018 — took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, which grew into a 27-11 halftime lead and a 43-19 lead heading into the fourth.

The previous Viking school record for points in a single game was 34, set by Jessie Roeth. In the first win over Urbana this season, Haney missed it by one, scoring 33 points.

Miami East (10-4) travels to Newton for a Cross County Conference matchup Thursday night.

Bethel 78,

Northeastern 30

BRANDT — After Northeastern played them even in the first quarter, the Bethel Bees took control in the middle of the game, allowing only two second-quarter points defensively and then outscoring the opposition 35-4 in the third to put away a 78-30 non-league win Monday night at home.

Bethel (7-6) had five players reach double figures on the night, led by Olivia Reittinger’s 18 points. Natalie Moorman and McKenna Gray both scored 16 points, Sam Wiley added 11 and Makenna Floyd chipped in 10.

Bethel hosts Ansonia Thursday.

Other scores: Piqua (9-4, 5-3 GWOC American North) 57, Stebbins 54, OT.

* Bowling

Newton Sweeps

Dunbar

DAYTON — The Newton bowling teams swept Dunbar in a non-league matchup on the road Monday, with the boys winning 1,731-1,336 and the girls winning 1,561-1,359.

Rick Landwehr led the Indian boys (5-5) with a 200 game and a 388 series. For the Newton girls (7-2), Anna Baker led the way with a 175 game and 326 series.

Newton travels to Mississinawa Valley Jan. 15.

