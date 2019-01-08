Local state-ranked wrestlers: How they fared

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — Kellan Anderson entered 2019 as the top-ranked Division III wrestler in the state of Ohio at 106 pounds.

In his first weekend atop the rankings, the Covington sophomore showed why he’s ranked where he is.

Anderson — ranked tops in the state by the borofanohio.net website — was dominant in winning a title at the Troy Invitational, including a huge win over another wrestler ranked in the top 10. He won all five of his matches Saturday by pin, four of which came in the first period.

The lone wrestler to make it past the first period with Anderson was Wayne Trace’s Jarrett Hornish, who came into the match undefeated and ranked ninth in the state by borofan.net. Anderson jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Hornish, then pinned him in the second period.

Anderson — along with at least two other Miami County wrestlers — could comprise one of the toughest district weight classes in the state of Ohio in a two months at Hobart Arena. Of the top 10 Division III 106-pound wrestlers in the most recent borofan rankings, six will be competing in the Troy district.

Along with Anderson, Miami East’s Olivia Shore (ranked third), Troy Christian’s Caleb Schroer (sixth), Legacy Christian’s Matt Ellis (fifth), Wayne Trace’s Hornish and Lima Central Catholic’s Gavin Caprella (10th) all are ranked in the top 10. Of those six wrestlers — all of whom would have a strong chance of placing at state — only the top four will earn state berths at the district tournament.

Here’s a look at how the other state-ranked Miami County wrestlers fared over the weekend (all of these wrestlers are Division III competitors, as there were no Division I or II wrestlers in the latest borofan rankings):

Covington

• Kellen Anderson (No. 1 at 106 pounds): Anderson went 5-0 at the Troy Invitational, winning all five of his matches by pin.

• Cael Vanderhorst (No. 6 at 120 pounds): Vanderhorst is ranked at 120 pounds, but he wrestled at 113 for the Troy Invitational and could compete at that weight in the postseason. Vanderhorst took first place at Troy, winning three matches by pin and his championship match by technical fall. That 16-0 technical fall win came in the title match against Wayne Trace’s Gabe Sutton, who was ranked ninth in the state at 113.

• Riley Richards (No. 25 at 132 pounds): Richards placed third at the Troy Invitational, going 3-2 on the day.

• Kerringten Martin (No. 6 at 152 pounds): Martin also won a title at the Troy Invitational in convincing fashion, pinning all five of his opponents along the way.

• Gage Kerrigan (No. 14 at 195 pounds): Kerrigan was injured and did not compete at the Troy Invitational.

Troy Christian

• Caleb Schroer (No. 6 at 106 pounds): Shroer placed fifth at the Licking Valley Wrestling Invitational over the weekend, going 4-1 in the tournament. His lone loss was to Minerva’s Jacob Norris, ranked No. 11 in the state at 106 in Division II.

• Troy Kennedy (No. 8 at 113 pounds): Kennedy won a title at Licking Valley, going 5-0 with one pin and three major decisions.

• Ethan Turner (No. 1 at 126 pounds): Turner, a state champion last year at 113 pounds, placed second at Licking Valley while wrestling at 132. His lone loss was n the finals to Sparta Highlands’ Cody Matthews, ranked No. 10 at 138 pounds in Division II.

• Ryan Whitten (No. 5 at 145 pounds): Whitten won his weight class at Licking Valley, winning one match by technical fall, one by pin and one by major decision.

• Austin Awan (No. 24 at 152 pounds): Awan placed fifth at the Licking Valley Invitational, going 4-1 in the tournament.

• Craig Montgomery (No. 8 at 182 pounds): Montgomery, competing at 195, placed second at Licking Valley, falling in the championship match to Bishop Hartley’s Griffin Rathburn, ranked No. 2 in the state at 195 in Division II.

• Nick Baker (No. 6 at 220 pounds): Baker captured first place at Licking Valley, winning all five of his matches by pinfall, including three in the first period and two in 30 seconds or less.

Miami East

• Olivia Shore (No. 3 at 106 pounds): Shore was injured at did not compete at the Troy Invitational.

• Max Shore: (No. 4 at 113 pounds): Shore, wrestling at 120, took second place at the Troy Invitational, losing in overtime in the finals to Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long, who was ranked No. 7 in the state at 120 pounds.

• Matthew Welker (No. 13 at 170 pounds): Welker placed fifth at the Troy Invitational. He went 4-1 on the day. His lone loss was to Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Joe Hulefeld.

• Brenden Dalton (No. 4 at 220 pounds): In his first tournament of the season, Dalton placed third at the Troy Invitational. His lone loss was to Northmont’s Bryan Heyward, who was ranked No. 20 in Division I. In his four wins, he record three pins in less than a minute.

Milton-Union

• Dylan Schenck (No. 9 at 152 pounds): Schenck won a championship at the Milton-Union Bulldog Invitational, winning four of his five matches by pin. All four of those pins came in less than a minute.

