Newton boys hold off Franklin Monroe: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

PITSBURG — The Newton boys basketball team’s first Cross County Conference win of the year was a huge one.

The Indians (3-6, 1-4 CCC) went toe to toe all night with one of the area’s top players in Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley and one of the league’s preseason contenders, the Jets, making enough clutch plays late to hold on for a 58-56 victory Tuesday night on the road.

Ryan Mollette led the Indians with 20 points and Kleyson Wehrley added 18 as Newton took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and a 28-24 lead at halftime, only to see the Jets (6-6, 3-3 CCC) tie the score at 44-44 heading into the final quarter.

Conley scored 24 to lead Franklin Monroe.

Newton hosts Bradford Friday in another CCC matchup.

National Trail 56,

Miami East 33

NEW PARIS — Miami East fell behind early and never recovered Tuesday night at National Trail, falling 56-33 in a Cross County Conference matchup.

The Vikings fell behind the Blazers (10-2, 3-2 CCC) 15-8 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime, then trailed by 20 at 46-26 heading into the fourth.

Brendon Bertsch had nine points, Will Hudson added eight and Wes Sutherly scored six to pace Miami East (7-6, 4-2 CCC), which travels to Troy Christian Saturday.

Springboro 60,

Tippecanoe 42

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils dropped their third straight Tuesday night, falling to Springboro 60-42 to drop to 3-7 on the season.

Nolan Mader had 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Devils, Ben Knostman and Zach Frederick each scored nine and Jake Rowland added six as Tippecanoe fell behind 19-15 after one and 31-23 at halftime, then trimmed the lead to 37-32 going into the fourth before being outscored 23-10 in the game’s final eight minutes.

Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Friday.

Other scores: Bethel at Twin Valley South ppd. to Feb. 9. Legacy Christian 42, Troy Christian (6-4, 3-2 MBC) 24. Tri-County North 60, Covington (2-8, 2-3 CCC) 56. Piqua (5-6, 2-5 GWOC American North) 68, West Carrollton 62. Tri-Village 73, Bradford (0-11, 0-6 CCC) 34.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 54,

Brookville 27

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union girls basketball team won its second straight Tuesday night, coasting to a 54-27 victory over Brookville on the road in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover play.

Kristen Dickison scored a game-high 23 points and added six steals and three rebounds to lead the way, Olivia Brown just missed a double-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Morgan Grudich had eight points and three blocked shots as Milton-Union jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Milton-Union (8-5) travels to Madison Saturday.

Other scores: Bradford (10-4) 54, Fairlawn 37.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Troy bowling teams swept Greenville on the road Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, with the boys winning 2,373-2,154 and the girls winning 2,157-1,791.

For the girls (7-1, 6-0 GWOC American North), Stephanie Crider led the way with 207-204—411, Cassie McMullen rolled 188-211—399, Kylie Schiml rolled 173-200—373, Alyssa Shilt rolled 186-152—338 and Kayleigh McMullen rolled 139-178—317.

For the boys (7-1, 5-1 GWOC American North), Jordan Fisher rolled 237-242—479 for the high game and series, Preston Gambrell rolled 216-217—433, Carson Rogers rolled 214-181—395, Preston Jackson rolled 192-158—350, Drew Snurr added a 223 game and Brayden Ganger rolled a 145.

The Trojans have one more road match, at Sidney Thursday, before playing at home for the first time this season Tuesday at Troy Bowl against Butler.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.