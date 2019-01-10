Tipp girls top Fairborn: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team won its 37th consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game Wednesday night, defeating visiting Fairborn 58-32 in GWOC American League crossover play.

Ashleigh Mader had a game-high 17 points for the two-time defending division champion Red Devils (9-3, 7-0 GWOC American North), Kendall Clodfelter added nine points, Mackenzie Smith had seven and Brooke Aselage and Katie Hemmelgarn each had six.

Tippecanoe took control early, grabbing a 14-8 lead after one, and then outscored the Skyhawks 17-2 in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-9 lead. Fairborn fought back in the third, cutting the deficit to 39-26 heading into the fourth, but the Devils closed the game with a 19-5 fourth-quarter performance to seal it.

Khala Powell and Jodie Austin each had 12 points to lead Fairborn (6-8, 5-3 GWOC American South Division), which lost its fifth straight.

Tippecanoe travels to Carroll Monday for a non-league rivalry matchup.

Other scores: Piqua (10-4, 6-3 GWOC American North) 71, Xenia 26.

* Wrestling

Miami East 42,

Mechanicsburg 26

MECHANICSBURG — The Miami East wrestling team went on the road Wednesday night for a dual, defeating Mechanicsburg 46-26.

The Vikings jumped out to an 18-0 lead after the first four weight classes, with Olivia Shore (106) winning a 6-3 decision, Max Shore (120) pinning his opponent in 2:47 and David Davis (126) winning a 6-4 decision, along with a forfeit at 113.

Mechanicsburg took control in the next five matches with one forfeit, two pins, a tech. fall and a decision to claim a 26-18 lead, but East closed strong with four straight wins and a forfeit. Michael Miller (170) won a 7-2 decision and Matt Welker (182) scored a pin in 41 seconds to give the Vikings a 27-26 lead, then Jarrett Winner (195) scored a pin in 2:30 and Brenden Dalton (220) won a 5-1 decision and the Vikings scored a forfeit to close out the match.

Miami East next travels to Northwestern on Jan. 17.

Other scores: Covington 43, Allen East 28. Covington 51, Sidney 27.

