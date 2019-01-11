Troy bowling sweeps Sidney: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SIDNEY — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams swept Sidney in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Thursday at Bel-Mar Lanes, with the boys winning 2,646-2,399 and the Trojan girls winning 2,150-1,539.

All five bowlers for Troy’s boys (8-1, 6-1 GWOC American North) topped the 400-series mark on the day. Preston Gambrell led the way with 275-214—489, Drew Snurr rolled 223-233—456, Jordan Fisher rolled 255-195—450, Carson Rogers 195-241—436 and Preston Jackson rolled 190-239—429.

For Sidney’s boys (7-3, 4-3 GWOC American North), Jaxon Rickey rolled 238-215—453 to lead the Yellow Jackets, Harrison Fisher rolled 231-213—444, Kaden Abbott rolled 174-224—398, Drake Cromes rolled 167-214—381 and Logan Finke rolled 190-179—369.

For Troy’s girls (8-1, 7-0 GWOC American North), Cassie McMullen rolled 197-173—370, Alyssa Shilt rolled 199-149—348, Stephanie Crider rolled 225-127—352, Kylie Schiml rolled 162-173—335, Morgan Shilt added a 188 game and Kayleigh McMullen rolled a 150.

For Sidney’s girls (2-8, 1-6 GWOC American North), Camryn Smith led the way with 177-191—368, Emma Hurley rolled 125-110—235, Kate Miller rolled 106-127—233, Cassie Trudeau rolled 133-88—221 and Autumn Waxler rolled 97-109—206.

Troy will play at home for the first time this season on Tuesday, hosting Butler, while Sidney will compete in the Aviators Classic on Wednesday.

* Girls Basketball

Bethel 41,

Ansonia 40

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team overcame a big halftime deficit Thursday night and held on in the end, defeating visiting Ansonia 41-40 in Cross County Conference play.

The Tigers held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and a 30-16 halftime edge, but Bethel (8-6, 3-5 CCC) outscored them 20-1 in the third quarter to take control and rode that advantage all the way to the final buzzer.

“We were down by 14 at the half and then came out and outscored them 20-1 in the third,” Bethel coach Corey Steinke said. “The fourth quarter was back and forth. We had a chance to ice the game with free throws at the end but didn’t hit them. And (Ansonia’s Trinity) Henderson had one last chance but came up short, and we held on.”

Natalie Moorman and McKenna Gray both had 11 points to lead a balanced Bethel offense, Olivia Reittinger added six points and Lydia Lowery scored five.

Henderson led all scorers with 22 points for Ansonia.

Bethel is off until Jan. 17 when it hosts Covington.

Troy Christian 57,

Middletown Chr. 17

MIDDLETOWN — Troy Christian (10-2, 6-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) bounced back from its first league loss of the year, pulling away from Middletown Christian for a 57-17 victory Thursday night.

The Eagles outscored Middletown Christian 11-1 in the second quarter to take a 19-6 halftime lead and then outscored the opposition 38-11 in the second half to put the game away.

Troy Christian hosts Mississinawa Valley Monday.

Other scores: Bradford (11-4, 5-3 CCC) 57, Twin Valley South 25. Lehman (6-6, 3-1 NWCC) 51, Upper Scioto Valley 27.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.