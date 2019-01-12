Winter weather wipes out Saturday’s athletic events

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Saturday’s overnight snow froze out a number of important girls basketball games in the afternoon.

The boys weren’t immune later in the evening, either.

The first true day of winter weather this year caused postponements and cancellations all over the area Saturday, leaving a lot of major matchups still awaiting reschedule dates in the future.

All of Troy High School’s athletic events on the day were postponed, beginning with the Miamisburg Invitational wrestling tournament as well as a gymnastics meet at Cincinnati Country Day, with both of those postponements being announced on Friday. The gymnastics meet was moved to 1 p.m. Sunday.

And early Saturday morning, Troy’s girls basketball rematch with the team that ended its season last year, Springfield, was postponed, with no makeup date immediately announced.

Saturday’s biggest girls basketball matchup of the day was also postponed without a makeup date — Miami East’s home showdown against Tri-Village. The Vikings are the reigning Cross County Conference champion, while Tri-Village is the current league leader with an unbeaten record.

In other girls basketball games, Newton’s game at National Trail was postponed and will be made up on Jan. 26. Milton-Union at Madison, Ansonia at Covington and Bradford at Arcanum were all also postponed but without makeup dates immediately set.

In boys basketball, the Miami East at Troy Christian matchup was postponed, with the game being made up Tuesday night. And Bethel’s home game against Dayton Christian was also postponed and will be made up on Jan. 22.

Newton’s game at Houston was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set. Covington’s home game against New Bremen was also postponed without a makeup date immediately set, but the Buccaneers still held their Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Piqua’s home boys basketball game against Elida was postponed and will be made up Tuesday night. The Piqua swimming team’s trip to the Centerville Sprints was also cancelled.

