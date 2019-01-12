Troy drops 5th straight: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

RIVERSIDE — The Troy boys basketball team’s second-half struggles continued Friday night.

The Trojans hope to turn that around as the season enters its second half.

Troy (4-7, 3-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) could not hold a halftime lead for the third time during its five-game losing streak Friday at Stebbins, falling to the Indians in a 78-76 heartbreaker in GWOC American League crossover play on the road.

The Trojans started strong, taking a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and holding a 33-25 halftime lead. But Stebbins (4-9, 3-4 GWOC American South) got going offensively, scoring 28 third-quarter points, with Troy keeping pace to stay ahead 58-53 — only to have the Indians outscore the Trojans 25-18 in the fourth to claim the win.

Four Trojans reached double digits on the night, with Shaeden Olden and Jade Owens both scoring 18 points to lead the way. Tre’Vone Archie added 15 points, Caillou Monroe scored 12, Austin Stanaford had seven and Andrew Holley chipped in six.

Jalen Tolbert led four Indians in double figures with 21 points, Damiene Boles Jr. had 19 points, Bradyn Pennington had 15 points and Kelby Cox scored 12.

Troy travels to Belmont Tuesday before returning home Friday night against Trotwood.

Troy Christian 61,

Middletown Chr. 40

MIDDLETOWN — Troy Christian bounced back from its worst offensive performance of the season with its second-best one Friday night, defeating Middletown Christian 61-40 on the road in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

Isaac Gray scored a career-high 20 points to lead three Eagles (7-4, 4-2 MBC) in double figures. Brady Clawson added 14 points — also a career high — Connor Case had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jackson Kremer had nine rebounds and five assists to go with two points.

Troy Christian jumped out to an 11-4 lead after one and a 28-15 halftime lead, then continued to pull away in second half, taking a 45-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“We were really pleased with our kids’ offense,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We kind of opened it up tonight and hit 10 of 17 free throws. The ball was moving in and out, and I was really happy with the way our offense is progressing. The kids are starting to understand it, and it showed tonight in their shot selection and their ability to knock shots down.”

Troy Christian’s home matchup against Miami East Saturday night was postponed and will be made up on Tuesday.

Newton 57,

Bradford 30

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians jumped out in front of Bradford early and never looked back Friday night, holding the Railroaders to only nine first-half points and cruising to a 57-30 Cross County Conference victory.

Three Indians were in double figures on the night, with Ryan Mollette leading the way with 15 points. Chet Jamison added 13 points and Kleyson Wehrley scored 10.

Newton (4-6, 2-4 CCC) took a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and a 32-9 lead at halftime, coasting the rest of the way.

With Newton’s game at Houston Saturday being postponed, the Indians next play at Arcanum Friday, while Bradford (0-12, 0-7 CCC) hosts Mississinawa Valley Friday.

TC North 58,

Bethel 54

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees dropped their second Cross County Conference game of the season Friday night, with Tri-County North defeating the defending league champions 58-54.

Ethan Rimkus led Bethel (7-5, 4-2 CCC) with 15 points, Kendal James added 13 and Micah Mutlu scored 12 as the Bees were held to only seven third-quarter points and 16 total in the second half.

The loss leaves Twin Valley South atop the CCC with a 4-1 record, with Bethel, Miami East and National Trail each with two losses in league play.

Bethel’s game against Dayton Christian Saturday night was postponed, with Bethel next playing Friday at National Trail.

Northridge 63,

Milton-Union 42

DAYTON — Milton-Union had one bad quarter Friday night, being outscored 27-7 in the second quarter and committing 28 turnovers in the game in a 63-42 loss at Northridge in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Brandon Lavy led the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-4 SWBL Buckeye) with 11 points and three rebounds off the bench, Aaran Stone had six points and three rebounds and Caleb Wintrow scored four points as Milton-Union trailed 18-12 after the first quarter, 45-19 at halftime and 60-29 after three.

“Our keys tonight were to keep them off the glass, handle their pressure and keep the ball in front of us defensively. And the reality was, we didn’t handle the environment, and the environment got the best of us,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “Nineteen of (Twon) Hines’ 23 points came in the second quarter. Our kids battled, but if you don’t handle the environment well, things can snowball.”

Milton-Union hosts Carlisle Tuesday.

Fairborn 76,

Tippecanoe 52

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe dropped its fourth straight Friday night, falling to Fairborn 76-52 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

The Red Devils (3-8, 2-5 GWOC American North Division) fell behind 15-11 after one, 35-23 at the half and 55-36 after three quarters.

Ben Knostman led Tippecanoe with 15 points, Nolan Mader added 13 and Zach Frederick scored 10 points.

Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Friday.

Other scores: National Trail 53, Covington (2-9, 2-4 CCC) 33. Xenia 85, Piqua (5-7, 2-6 GWOC American North) 71. Upper Scioto Valley 50, Lehman (3-6, 3-1 NWCC) 36.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.