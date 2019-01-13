Edison State teams sweep Lorain County in OCCAC action

Staff Reports

The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept two games with Lorain County Saturday in OCCAC action.

Edison will return to action at Clark State Wednesday night.

MEN

Edison State opened a 43-39 halftime lead and held on for a 73-72 win.

The Chargers improved to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in OCCAC action, while Lorain County dropped to 10-7 overall and 2-3 in OCCAC action.

Lacey Watson had 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Chargers.

Lamine Komara added 15 points, five rebounds and five steals; while Sean Jones had 14 points and five steals.

Roman Morgan added eight points and seven rebounds; while Mitchell Woods scored eight points.

Justin Newman led Lorain County with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Thomas Hronis scored 16 points and Jovon Jones added 13 points.

Patrick McNeal pulled down eight rebounds.

Edison was 28 of 68 from the floor for 41 percent, including two of 17 on 3-point attempts for 12 percent. The Chargers converted 15 of 22 free throws for 68 percent.

Lorain County was 28 of 62 from the floor for 45 percent, made eight of 25 3-pointers for 32 percent and was eight of 15 from the line for 53 percent.

Both teams had 40 rebounds and Edison had 14 turnovers to Lorain’s 20.

WOMEN

The Edison State women rolled to an 84-50 victory.

Edison improved to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in OCCAC play, while Lorain County dropped to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in OCCAC play.

Edison led 25-20, 40-28 and 64-36 at the quarter breaks.

Sarah Pothast scored 23 points, making 13 of 14 free throws, and adding eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Clair Schmitmeyer had 21 points, five rebounds and four steals; while Lauryn Gray had 18 points and six rebounds.

Kaylesha Broyles added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Kailani Broyles had four assists and three steals; and Kennedie Reese dished out four assists.

Elana Maley led Lorain County with 18 points, while Tyesha Sain had nine points and eight rebounds.

Hannah Oehlstrom had seven points and Marquita Thompson had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

Ronnette Rahmon-Sumlin added three assists.

Edison was 31 of 66 from the floor for 47 percent, including one of four from 3-point range for 25 percent. The Chargers made 21 of 28 free throws for 75 percent.

Lorain County was 19 of 57 from the floor for 33 percent, four of 17 from long range for 24 percent and eight of 10 from the foul line for 80 percent.

Lorain won the battle of the boards 39-37, but had 25 turnovers to Edison State’s 12.