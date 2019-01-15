Milton-Union girls rally, top Greenville: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union girls basketball team won its third straight Monday night, defeating Greenville on the road in non-league play, 48-33.

The Bulldogs had to rally for the win, trailing 12-8 after the first quarter. Milton-Union pulled to with one at halftime at 19-18, then, after making some adjustments, outscored the Green Wave (5-7) 30-14 in the second half to put the game away.

Olivia Brown led the Bulldogs with 18 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots, Kristen Dickison added 11 points and four steals, Morgan Grudich had eight points, three rebounds and five assists, Rachel Thompson had seven points and five rebounds and Madison Jones had four points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Milton-Union (9-5) hosts Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Carroll 56,

Tippecanoe 39

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe Red Devils kept pace with top-ranked Carroll early in Monday night’s matchup, even holding an early lead, but the undefeated Patriots were able to pull away over the last three quarters for a 56-39 victory.

Tippecanoe (9-4) led 16-14 after the first quarter, but Carroll took a 33-25 halftime lead and built a 43-31 lead after three quarters, closing it out from there. The Patriots entered the game as the No. 1 team in the state in the Jan. 8 Division II poll — the new rankings did not come out until late Tuesday — and improved to 14-0 with the win.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Wednesday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (11-2) 50, Mississinawa Valley 35.

* Bowling

Blackhawks

Sweep Indians

UNION CITY — The Newton bowling teams both fell at Mississinawa Valley Monday afternoon, with the boys losing 1,932-1,657 and the girls losing 1,405-1,379.

Newton’s boys (5-6) were led by Jon Maxwell with a 187 game and a 325 series. The Indian girls (7-3) were led by a high game of 136 by Morgan Robbins and a high series of 255 by Avery Hartman.

Newton travels to Valley View Thursday.

