Road warriors return home

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — Home, home at last.

After roughly a month and a half, 13 total events and nine head-to-head matchups on the road, the Troy boys and girls bowling teams finally were able to play on their own turf Tuesday.

And the five-team defending division champion Trojan girls used that to their advantage Tuesday afternoon at Troy Bowl, holding off a Butler team that has shared the title twice during that five-year run in a 2,063-1,817 victory, while the Troy boys missed their chance to knock off the two-time defending champion Aviators in a 2,499-2,384 loss.

“You can’t do much about it. You’ve still got to go out and bowl your game, no matter where you’re at,” Troy boys coach Doug Stone said. “Any given day, you can bowl well, but it is difficult not being able to be here more than six times.”

And that small number, six, is the amount of times Troy will bowl at home this year — even having to bowl Tippecanoe, which also calls Troy Bowl home, twice. After Thursday’s match, the Trojans won’t be back at Troy Bowl again until Jan. 31.

“With the way the GWOC split it up, one year your sister division travels to you, then the next year you travel to your sister division. And it’s our year to travel,” Troy assistant coach Danielle Rohr, who was filling in for coach Rob Dever, said. “And really, we haven’t had a full practice here in a couple weeks, so this is really the first time we’ve officially bowled here in probably three weeks.”

With the win, Troy’s girls improved to 9-1 overall and 8-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, while Butler fell to 4-5 overall and 4-4 in division play. Last year, the Trojans swept Butler and won the division outright, but the Aviators shared the regular-season title with Troy during the 2016-17 and 2015-16 seasons, splitting the rivalry 3-3 over that stretch.

“One of the girls’ goals is always to win the GWOC North every year,” Rohr said. “We’re getting into conference play now, and it makes a big difference with the pressure they put on themselves.

“They are going through some growing pains, I would say. They are trying to find their confidence in themselves. But our seniors have definitely stepped up and tried to be leaders this year. We have three seniors and two freshmen, so they’re trying to help guide them.”

The Trojans took a commanding 906-812 lead after the first game and never looked back, leading 1,703-1,533 after both games of regular bowling and then winning the baker games 177-139 and 183-145.

Stephanie Crider led the Trojans, rolling 226-167—393. Kayleigh McMullen rolled 171-190—361, Cassie McMullen rolled 181-153—334, Alyssa Shilt rolled 190-138—328 and Kylie Schiml rolled 138-149—287.

For Butler’s girls, Breanne Kroeker had the high game and series with 191-252—443, Alissa Spieles rolled 186-165—351, Emily Gabert rolled 187-130—317, Katrina Herzog rolled 138-94—232, Emma Sutter added a 110 game and Alyssa Perkins added an 80.

And on the boys side, Butler remained undefeated in dual play at 9-0 and 8-0 in the division, while Troy fell to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the division, falling for the first time in eight matches. Butler’s boys were the outright champion last year and shared the title with Sidney the previous year, and Troy’s boys have not defeated the Aviators since the 2014-15 season.

Troy’s boys held the early advantage of the first game of regular bowling, up 11 at 1,010-999, but Butler came roaring back in the second game to take a 2,060-2,032 lead heading into the baker games. The Aviators then put the match away in the first baker game, winning it 236-158 and then winning the next 203-194 to close it out.

“I had a good feeling coming in,” Stone said. “They (Butler) have a very good team, even with the kids they lost from last year. If we could’ve took the momentum that we brought from Sidney (a 2,646-2,399 win) into today, I think we could’ve done well. We still bowled well as a team, though.

“That’s the hardest part (regaining momentum once it’s gone). You don’t know what’s going through the kids’ heads. You just try to pump them up a little bit to see if you can get more out of them. And the kids still did well today and finished strong with a 194 (in the second baker game, after the 158 in the first).”

Preston Gambrell led the Trojans with 201-233—434, Jordan Fisher rolled 215-210—425, Carson Rogers rolled 191-202—393, Preston Jackson rolled 211-178—389, Brayden Ganger added a 199 game and Drew Snurr added a 192.

Drew Sacks had the high game and series for the Aviators with 217-257—474, Will Yeary rolled 236-195—431, Ben French rolled 214-213—427, Ian Jacobs rolled 182-195—377 and Jacob Smith added a 201 game

The Trojans return to Troy Bowl Thursday, taking on Tippecanoe, while Butler travels to Sidney Friday.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Stephanie Crider bowls during the Trojans’ first home match of the season Tuesday at Troy Bowl against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_stephaniecrider.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Stephanie Crider bowls during the Trojans’ first home match of the season Tuesday at Troy Bowl against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Preston Gambrell bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_prestongambrell.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Preston Gambrell bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kayleigh McMullen bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_kayleighmcmullen.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kayleigh McMullen bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jordan Fisher bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_jordanfisher.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jordan Fisher bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Cassie McMullen bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_cassiemcmullen.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Cassie McMullen bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Carson Rogers bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_carsonrogers.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Carson Rogers bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Alyssa Shilt bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_alyssashilt.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Alyssa Shilt bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Preston Jackson bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_prestonjackson.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Preston Jackson bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kylie Schiml bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_kylieschiml.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kylie Schiml bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Brayden Ganger bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_braydenganger.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Brayden Ganger bowls Tuesday against Butler. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Drew Snurr bowls Tuesday against Butler. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_011519lw_troy_drewsnurr.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Drew Snurr bowls Tuesday against Butler.