Eagles shut down Vikings, 46-30: Tuesday sports roundup

TROY — In a matchup between two of the best defensive teams in the county, the Troy Christian boys basketball team’s was slightly better.

The Eagles held Miami East to only two second-quarter points, taking an 11-point halftime lead and holding on from there for a 46-30 non-league victory at Troy Christian Tuesday night in a makeup game from Saturday’s snowstorm.

Even with Troy Christian opening on a 10-2 run, Miami East (7-7) kept pace early after that, only trailing 13-10 after the first quarter. But Troy Christian (8-4) took a 23-12 lead after the second quarter, led 35-25 after three and outscored the Vikings 11-5 in the fourth to put the game away.

Brady Clawson and Isaac Gray each had 10 points to lead a balanced Eagles offense, Jackson Kremer added nine points and 14 rebounds — with eight of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass — Connor Peters had eight points and five assists and Connor Case scored five points.

“It’s always nice, when your kids put on a good defensive effort, to have some offensive support to go with it,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “I’m very proud of the way the kids are progressing. They continue to get better each time out — and this was our 17th win in our last 18 home games.”

Will Hudson scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter to lead the Vikings, Sam Zapadka scored six, Parker Heim had four and Josh Whitt chipped in three.

Both teams are back in action at home Friday, with Troy Christian hosting Metro Buckeye Conference foe Jefferson and Miami East hosting Cross County Conference rival Covington.

Milton-Union 54,

Carlisle 49

WEST MILTON — Halfway through the season, Milton-Union is already better than in the past three complete seasons.

The Bulldogs won their fourth game of the year Tuesday night, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye foe Carlisle 54-49 at home to improve to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in division play.

The last time the Bulldogs won more than three games in a season was in 2014-15, when they went 7-16. Milton-Union only won three games each of the next two seasons and then only won two games last season.

A.J. Lovin was the only Bulldog in double digits with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brandon Lavy added eight points and five rebounds, Sam Case had eight points, Aaran Stone scored seven and Caleb Wintrow and Williams Morris each had six.

Milton-Union held a slim 13-10 lead after the first quarter and built a 27-18 halftime lead. The Bulldogs then led 41-28 after three, and even though Carlisle outscored them 21-13 in the fourth, the Bulldogs were able to hold on for their first win over the Indians since Dec. 10, 2013.

“They made a late run in the fourth quarter, but I thought our kids did a great job defensively throughout the game,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “They made some adjustments and started rebounded the ball better. We created 23 turnovers, 14 on steals.

“I’m proud of our guys. Carlisle beat us by 22 less than a month ago at their place, so to come back and get a victory at home is big for us. It was a complete team victory. We need to close out a little better, but our guys did a nice job down the stretch to take control in the third and early in the fourth.”

Milton-Union travels to Franklin Monroe Friday.

Belmont 73,

Troy 50

DAYTON —With state-ranked Trotwood coming to town this weekend, the Troy boys basketball team’s best chance to end its lengthy losing streak before then came on the road Tuesday at Belmont.

But that didn’t work out, either, as the Trojans’ defense struggled to stop Belmont’s Kendall Moore early, with Moore scoring 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter to help hand Troy a 73-50 loss — the team’s sixth straight — Tuesday in non-league play.

Troy (4-8) was outscored 25-16 in the first quarter as its offense simply couldn’t keep up with what the defense was giving up, with the Trojans falling behind 39-22 at halftime and 58-35 at the end of the third.

Caillou Monroe scored a team-high 20 points and added seven rebounds and two steals for Troy. Jaden Owens added nine points and four rebounds, Austin Stanaford had seven points and seven rebounds, Shaeden Olden scored seven points, Caleb Fogarty chipped in four, Owen Evilsizor had two and Andrew Holley scored one.

The six-game skid is Troy’s longest since the 2015-16 season, when it also lost six in a row. The last time the Trojans lost seven straight was in the 2012-13 season.

Trotwood, the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division leader and the No. 2 team in the latest Division II state poll, comes to Troy Friday night. The Rams currently average triple digits, scoring 101.9 points per game.

Other scores: Elida 57, Piqua (5-8) 50.

* Girls Basketball

Newton 46,

Fairlawn 30

SIDNEY — The Newton girls basketball team took control in the middle of Tuesday’s game at Fairlawn and didn’t let go, cruising to a 46-30 non-league victory.

Mallory Dunlevy scored 11 points to lead a balanced Indians offense as Newton trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but outscored Fairlawn 11-2 in the second to take control and never relinquished it, leading 18-10 at halftime and 32-19 after three quarters.

Newton (6-8) hosts Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference matchup Saturday.

Other scores: Covington (13-2) 49, Russia 38.

