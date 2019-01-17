Tipp girls run North winning streak to 38 games: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

RIVERSIDE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team’s dominance in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division remains unchallenged.

That could change this weekend, though — weather permitting, of course.

Tippecanoe improved to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the division, running its GWOC American North winning streak to 38 games Wednesday night with a 60-26 victory on the road at Stebbins in American League crossover play, setting up a showdown between the league’s two division leaders on Saturday when Trotwood comes to town.

The Red Devils held Stebbins (3-11, 1-6 GWOC American South) to single digits in every quarter, jumping out to a 24-6 lead after the firs and coasting from there, leading 36-14 at the half and 48-22 after three.

Tippecanoe used a balanced attack on the night to pull away, too, with Ashleigh Mader leading the way with 11 points — the only Devil in double digits. Kendall Clodfelter and Katie Hemmelgarm each scored nine points, Jillian Brown added eight, Rachel Wildermuth scored seven and Brooke Aselage chipped in six.

When the latest Division II state poll was released earlier this week, Tippecanoe was ranked No. 10. The Devils will face Trotwood — ranked No. 13 — Saturday at home. Thursday, the start time of the game was changed in an attempt to avoid predicted inclement weather, though — the varsity game will now begin at 11:30 a.m.

Trotwood 58,

Troy 34

TROTWOOD — Troy’s offense couldn’t find any success throughout the first three quarters Wednesday night at Trotwood, and when it finally did it was too late in a 58-34 loss to the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division-leading Rams.

Troy (8-5, 5-3 GWOC American North), which entered the matchup on a three-game winning streak, only managed two first-quarter points, falling behind 7-2 after one and then being outscored 19-4 in the second to go down 26-6 at halftime. Trotwood (10-2, 8-0 GWOC American South) then went up 45-14 after three before Troy finally got going in the fourth, outscoring the Rams 20-13 in the final quarter.

Tia Bass led the Trojans with 14 points on the night, MaKenna Taylor scored 10 and Macie Taylor had five.

Sha’Mya Leigh had a game-high 21 points for Trotwood.

Troy hosts West Carrollton Saturday.

* Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Greenville

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team bounced back from a tough loss to Piqua last week, defeating Greenville at home 2,283-2,090 Wednesday at Troy Bowl, while the Red Devils girls lost to the Green Wave 1,787-1,698.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (8-2, 7-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division), Austin Post led the way with 225-180—405, Aaron Davis rolled 192-190—382, Dalton Grimmett rolled 179-202—381, James Ridgeway had the high game with a 243, Zach Hauffmann rolled 165 and Taylor Riggle rolled 146.

For the Devil girls (6-4, 4-4 GWOC American North), Abigail Lee rolled 197-139—336, Ashlyn Herzog rolled 159-137—296, Mckenzie Dean rolled 145-125—270, Emma Lara rolled 135-105—240, Alison Johnston added a 138 game and Marissa Miller rolled a 100.

After taking on Troy Thursday, Tippecanoe will compete in the Baker Bash Tournament Monday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.