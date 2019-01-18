East’s Haney sets record again, TC’s Ferraro hits milestone: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

ANSONIA — Morgan Haney had a big week last week.

But is the Miami East senior saving her best for last?

Haney, who set the school’s single-game scoring record on Jan. 7 in a win over Urbana, broke her own record on Thursday night, dropping 41 points on Ansonia in a 74-44 Cross County Conference victory over the Tigers on the road.

The Vikings (12-4, 8-1 CCC) only led 11-9 after the first quarter, but Haney took control of the game from there, almost outscoring Ansonia on her own as East took a 39-23 halftime lead, built a 58-31 lead after three and outscored the Tigers 16-8 in the fourth to seal it.

Haney added nine assists, nine steals and five rebounds to her 41-point effort, and Camryn Miller added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Emily Adkins had four points, Cadence Gross had three points and seven rebounds, Lauren Wright had three points and Paxton Hunley, Rori Hunley and Kyleigh Kirby each scored two.

Miami East hosts Bethel Thursday. The home matchup against Tri-Village that was postponed on Jan. 12 — a key matchup in the CCC standings — was also rescheduled for Jan. 29.

Troy Christian 63,

Jefferson 11

TROY — Troy Christian girls basketball coach Tony Ferraro picked up his 300th career victory Thursday night at home as his Eagles defeated Jefferson 63-11 in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

Troy Christian (12-2, 7-1 MBC) travels to Greenon Tuesday.

Newton 43,

TC North 24

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians shut out Tri-County North in the first quarter and pulled away from there, winning 43-24 in Cross County Conference play Thursday.

Jaden Stine and Camryn Gleason both scored 12 points for the Indians (7-8, 4-4 CCC), who led 6-0 after the first quarter, 17-9 at halftime and 30-18 heading into the final quarter.

Newton travels to Twin Valley South Thursday.

Other scores: Covington (14-2, 8-1 CCC) 42, Bethel (9-7, 3-6 CCC) 29. Bradford (12-4) 47, Brookville 26. Lehman (8-6, 4-1 NWCC) 38, Hardin Northern 25.

* Wrestling

Miami East 54,

Northwestern 24

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East wrestling team returned to action Thursday night on the road at Northwestern, winning a dual 54-24.

The matchup went back and forth early on, with the Vikings falling behind 6-0 after a pin at 152 to begin the night, then Michael Miller (160) scoring a pin in 1:23 to even things up. Northwestern scored a pin at 170, East picked up a forfeit at 182 and the Warriors picked up another pin at 195 to take an 18-12 lead. But the Vikings picked up forfeits at 220, 285 and 106 to take a 30-18 lead and never relinquished control from there.

Chance Rust (113) won an 8-7 decision, then the Vikings scored three straight pins to seal the match — Max Shore (120) in 1:59, David Davis (126) in 38 seconds and Garrett Kowalak (132) in 3:57. Northwestern scored a forfeit to end the run, but Eli Strubler (145) capped off the night by winning a 3-2 decision for the final margin.

Miami East is scheduled to wrestle at the Mason Invitational Saturday, weather permitting.

* Bowling

Valley View

Sweeps Newton

GERMANTOWN — The Newton bowling teams were swept on the road at Valley View Thursday, with the boys losing 1,916-1,888 and the girls losing 1,584-1,552.

Anna Baker had the high game of 193 and Avery Hartman the high series of 312 for Newton’s girls (7-4). For the Indian boys (5-7), Spencer Newhouse had the high game and series with 182 and 363.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.