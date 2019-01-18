Trojans split doubleheader

By Josh Brown

TROY — Saturday’s incoming snowstorm meant double the basketball Friday night at the Trojan Activities Center.

And in the end, the Troy girls and boys teams split on the night, with the girls defeating West Carrollton 50-30 and the boys falling to Trotwood 112-58.

* Girls

Early on, the Troy girls basketball team’s outside shots simply weren’t falling.

Tia Bass made all of that not matter.

The junior post player had a double-double by halftime, finishing with a career-high 21 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 50-30 victory Friday night in GWOC American League crossover play. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the start time was moved up a day due to the incoming inclement weather.

Coming off of a tough loss in a physical game at Trotwood on Wednesday, Troy (9-5, 6-3 GWOC American North Division) was missing a handful of players on its roster due to concussion protocol, including starter Lauren McGraw, the team’s second-leading rebounder. But the Trojans picked up the slack where they could, outrebounding the Pirates 54-30 in the game.

West Carrollton (5-10, 2-7 GWOC American South), which only won one game all of last season and has improved this year, simply had no answer for Bass.

Bass scored the game’s first five points and had double digits by the end of the opening quarter, scoring 11 points — and blocking a pair of shots on the defensive end — to help stake Troy out to a 14-2 lead after one. And while Bass’ scoring production dropped off in the second quarter, she still had 17 points by halftime and helped keep the Pirates off the boards with 13 of her rebounds coming in the first half, giving Troy a 28-15 edge on the glass at the break.

And late in the second quarter, Macie Taylor — the GWOC’s third-leading scorer entering the night, finally got going, hitting a pair of shots to help the Trojans build a 25-11 lead at the break.

Bass hit her career high with 5:25 left in the third quarter but had to sit with three fouls shortly after — but Macie Taylor turned it on from there, scoring 12 points in the third alone to help Troy push ahead 43-21 heading into the final quarter, and the Trojans substituted heavily from there.

Macie Taylor finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, Chamber Browning had three points, Laura Borchers had two points and five rebounds, Payton Riley had two points and six rebounds, Morgan Kaiser had one point and six rebounds, Brennah Hutchinson had one point and five rebounds and MaKenna Taylor had one point.

For the Pirates, Kyisa Champaco led the way with eight points and seven rebounds, Jailyn Seege added seven points and Taryn Dewberry scored four points.

Next up for the Trojans is another GWOC American League crossover matchup at Xenia Wednesday.

* Boys

The late game proved to a mismatch, as the Trojan boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Trotwood in a 112-58 loss.

Trotwood (10-1, 7-0 GWOC American South Division) entered the game as the No. 2 ranked team in the state in Division II, behind only undefeated Cincinnati Taft. The Rams were averaging 101.9 points per game offensively while holding teams to 64.0 points per game defensively, including a 138-48 victory over Greenville on Jan. 8. The Rams’ only loss of the year was on Dec. 28, 2018, 91-88 to Wayne. It was the fifth time Trotwood has reached triple digits this season.

Troy (4-9, 3-5 GWOC American North), meanwhile, lost its seventh straight for the first time since the 2012-13 season — but early on, the Trojans put up a fight.

Malachi Matthews had seven points and Sammy Anderson had six in the first quarter alone as the Rams went from a 2-2 tie at the 6:16 mark to up 12-2 just one minute later. Trotwood led by as many as 14 at 20-6, but Jaden Owens hit a 3 and Chris DeMeo — seeing his first action of the season — hit another to end the quarter and get Troy to within 10 at 22-12.

Brayden Siler then hit a jumper to start the second and cut the lead to single digits briefly, but the Rams began running again. Amari Davis hit a pair of free throws, converted a three-point play and then hit two more free throws during a 10-2 run that extended the lead to 32-16 and forced a Troy timeout with 5:08 left in the half. Trotwood built a 42-23 lead, but DeMeo hit back-to-back 3s to chip into it, but Terrence Gates hit a pair of layups in the final 10 seconds of the half to make the score 46-29 at the break.

In the second half, though, no amount of Trojan hustle could help them keep up with the Rams.

A three-point play by Owens got Troy to within 16 at 48-32 early, but that was as close as Troy got. Matthews poured in 16 points in the third alone as the Rams built an 81-45 lead heading into the fourth. Davis then scored the first eight points of the fourth as Trotwood scored 24 straight points between the third and final quarters before a pair of Tre’Vone Archie free throws ended the run. Still, it was 96-47 at that point with 5:20 to play, the damage had been done and the Rams coasted from there, outscoring Troy 31-13 in the quarter.

Matthews scored 28 points and Davis had 24 points to lead the Rams. Sammy Anderson added 16 points, Gates scored nine, Carl Blanton scored eight and Keontae Huguely and Tymere Blanton each had seven.

DeMeo led the Trojans with 18 points, hitting four 3s on the night. Owens and Archie both had eight points, Caillou Monroe scored six, Austin Stanaford, Siler, Caleb Fogarty and Andrew Holley each had four and Sam Shaneyfelt scored two.

The Trojans travel to West Carrollton Tuesday night before returning home Friday to host Xenia.

