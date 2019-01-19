Eagles rout Broncos, Devils snap 4-game losing streak: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team left no doubts after the first quarter Friday night.

The Eagles were 5 for 6 from 3-point range and scored 25 first-quarter points Friday night against Jefferson, cruising to their third straight win with a 63-30 Metro Buckeye Conference victory at home.

“We came out with passion and purpose and were firing on all cylinders,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “I was really happy with the kids. We shredded their zone defense right from the start, had great inside-outside movement, and the kids were getting open shots and knocking them down.

“I was really happy with our offense, and our defense never changes. The kids keep playing hard and keep getting better.”

Isaac Gray led the Eagles (9-4, 5-2 MBC) with 14 points, with eight of those coming in the first quarter, and Connor Case added 10 points as every player on the roster found their way into the scorebook on the night.

Troy Christian’s Saturday night game against New Bremen was postponed to Feb. 12. The Eagles host Emmanuel Christian Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 67,

Stebbins 60

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe got out to a fast enough start Friday night to hold on when Stebbins made its fourth-quarter run as the Red Devils snapped their four-game losing streak with a 67-60 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

The Devils (4-8, 3-5 GWOC American North Division) took a 17-10 lead after one and held a 33-27 halftime lead, then they outscored Stebbins (4-11, 3-5 GWOC American South) 16-8 in the third quarter to take a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter — which proved to be critical, as the Indians outscored the Devils 25-18 in the fourth but couldn’t close the gap.

Ben Knostman scored a career-high 26 points to lead Tippecanoe, while Nolan Mader had his fifth 20-point game of the year, adding 24 points.

Tippecanoe’s Saturday game at Bellbrook was postponed to Feb. 2 The Devils travel to Trotwood Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe 64,

Milton-Union 55

PITSBURG — Milton-Union contained Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley for a half Friday night.

But Conley’s teammates did enough in that half to take the defensive focus off of him, and he took control in the second half to help the Jets pull away and hand the Bulldogs a 64-55 non-league loss on the road Friday.

Conley finished with a game-high 26 points, but the key was the help he got in the first half as Milton-Union (4-8) still trailed 35-26 at the break. Franklin Monroe then built a 48-32 lead after three and held on from there.

“We held Conley to two field goals in the first half, but their other kids did a nice job and knocked down shots and forced our hand,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We had to be more balanced defensively in the second half, and when you do that against a kid like Conley, he’s going to take advantage. He’s just such a nice player, can score inside and outside and gets to the free throw line. He’s a handful.

“We just need to do a better job in the toughness department. They outrebounded us 46-22 and turned us over 15 times, with a lot of those going the other way. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball and knocking down shots.”

Brandon Lavy had 22 points and four rebounds off the bench to lead the Bulldogs. Nathan Brumbaugh added seven points and five steals, A.J. Lovin had six points and five rebounds and Sam Case had six points.

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Tuesday.

Arcanum 63,

Newton 46

ARCANUM — After trailing by only two at halftime, the Newton Indians managed only four third-quarter points as Arcanum took control for good in a 63-46 Newton loss Friday in Cross County Conference play.

Chet Jamison led the Indians (4-7, 2-5 CCC) with 17 points and Ryan Mollette added 10 points, with Arcanum’s Carter Gray leading all scorers with 29 points.

The Indians led by one at 14-13 after the first quarter but fell behind 25-23 at halftime, then Arcanum outscored Newton 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 39-27 lead and the Indians couldn’t recover.

Newton’s game against Fairlawn Saturday night was cancelled. The Indians host Lehman Tuesday.

Other scores: National Trail 70, Bethel (7-6, 4-3 CCC) 29. Mississinawa Valley 62, Bradford (0-12, 0-7 CCC) 21. Lehman at Hardin Northern ppd. to Jan. 28.

* Wrestling

Mason

Invitational

MASON — The Miami East wrestling team dropped a pair of duals at Mason Friday night, losing to host Mason 56-10 and falling to West Clermont 59-16.

Against Mason, Max Shore (120) scored a pin in 3:35 and Brenden Dalton (220) won a 15-4 major decision.

Against West Clermont, Olivia Shore (106) collected a forfeit, Max Shore (120) scored a pin in 1:49 and David Davis (126) won a 16-4 major decision.

