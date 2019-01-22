Troy boys, girls both 4th at Pioneer Classic: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

LIMA — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams both placed fourth at the Pioneer Classic tournament Monday in Lima, falling in the semifinal round of head-to-head play.

For the Trojan boys, Jordan Fisher rolled 228-155-164—547, Preston Gambrell rolled 192-152-188—532, Carson Rogers rolled 185-163-168—516, Preston Jackson rolled 176-159-157—492, Drew Snurr rolled games of 171-164 and Brayden Ganger added a 156 game to help the team make the cut for the championship bracket with 3,356.

Troy then knocked off Jonathan Alder 3-1 to open head-to-head play, winning 189-179, 167-157, 154-194, 172-158, but then the Trojans lost to Wapakoneta 3-1, with the Redskins winning 177-161, 194-189, 174-177, 202-192.

For Troy’s girls, Stephanie Crider rolled 181-182-174—537, Alyssa Shilt rolled 203-149-172—524, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 148-185-147—480, Cassidy McMullen rolled 120-162-126—408, Morgan Shilt added a 143 game, Kylie Schiml a 125 and Adara Myers a 111 to help the Trojans make the cut with 3,207.

In the championship bracket, Troy defeated Lima Shawnee in five games, 156-167, 161-130, 189-156, 145-201, 182-161, before falling to St. Marys in three, 218-200, 222-178, 198-124.

After traveling to Piqua Tuesday, Troy will compete in the Jaguar Baker Tournament Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Baker Bash

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe and Newton bowling teams competed at the Baker Bash tournament Monday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Tippecanoe’s boys finished seventh out of 17 teams at the tournament, while the girls finished 13th out of 14 teams.

Newton’s boys placed 16th with 1,990, while the girls finished 12th with 1,594.

Postponements and

Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Icy conditions on the roads caused another round of cancellations on Monday and even some for Tuesday night.

Monday night, three girls basketball games — Franklin at Milton-Union, Piqua at Bethel and Covington at Greenville — were all postponed with no makeup dates immediately set.

Tuesday’s Tippecanoe boys basketball game at Trotwood was postponed and will be made up on Feb. 5.

Also Tuesday, Milton-Union’s home boys boys basketball game against Waynesville was postponed a day and will be played Wednesday night.

Troy Christian’s girls basketball game at Greenon Tuesday was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Tuesday’s home Miami East wrestling dual against Versailles was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

