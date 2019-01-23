Tuesday Basketball Roundup

Staff Reports

Piqua and Covington have rescheduled several games

The Piqua girls basketball game at Fairborn will now be played as a girls/boys doubleheader on Feb. 5, with the Greenville at Piqua girls basketball game moved to Feb. 7.

The Covington boys will now play at Houston on Feb. 14, with no freshman game.

The Covington junior high wrestling tournament at Mechanicsburg has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 and the Covington junior high boys basketball game at Anna will now be played Jan. 26 with a 10 a.m. tipoff.

Anna boys

edge Russia

ANNA — Blowout victories have been the norm for Anna this season, but Russia gave the squad troubles in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

The troubles, however, weren’t enough for the squad to suffer its first loss.

Anna withheld a late rally attempt by the Raiders and earned a 58-52 victory to improve to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in SCAL play. Russia is 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the SCAL.

Russia outrebounded Anna 40-20, including 18-6 on the offensive end.

Daniel Kearns led the Raiders with 14 points while Adam Dapore scored 10. Evan Monnier and Jordan York each scored nine.

Russia will host Botkins Friday.

Houston boys

lose to Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — The Houston boys basketball team lost to Fort Loramie 53-36 in SCAL action Tuesday.

Fort Loramie improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in SCAL play, while Houston dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the SCAL.

Houston will host Anna Friday.

Bucc boys

drop game

COVINGTON — In a rescheduled game, the Covington boys basketball team lost 56-34 to New Bremen Tuesday in non-conference action.

Covington, 3-10, will play at Fairlawn Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Tigers

top Jets

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls basketball team rallied in the second half for a 58-45 win over Franklin Monroe Tuesday in non-conference action.

Versailles improved to 12-3 and will host Parkway Thursday in MAC action, looking to stay unbeaten in conference play.

Franklin Monroe dropped to 12-4.

Versailles led 14-8 after one quarter, before trailing 26-21 at halftime.

But, Liz Ording scored 15 second-half points and Caitlin McEldowney added 12 in the final two quarters to lead the Tigers to victory.

McEldowney hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and comebined with Ording for 15 points in the quarter as Versailles outscored Franklin Monroe 19-10 in the quarter to take a 40-36 lead to the fourth quarter. Ording added nine points in the fourth quarter to help cement the win.

Ording finished with 19 points for Versailles and McEldowney added 17, including five 3-pointers.