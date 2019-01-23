Edison State’s Pothast honored by OCCAC

The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (has named Edison State Community College freshman Sarah Pothast (Wapakoneta) the Division II women’s basketball Player of the Week for Jan.14-20.

It is Pothast’s second straight week winning the award.

Pothast registered a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in the Chargers lone contest, an 81-41 blitzing on the road at Clark State. She dropped in 8-of-14 from both the floor and the charity stripe. Five of her 11 boards were on the offensive glass, and she added a steal and block while taking care of the ball with one turnover in 30 minutes logged.

This marks Edison State’s sixth weekly women’s award of 2018-19 and Pothast’s second consecutive weekly honor.

Pothast is averaging 16.1 points per game in her first season at Edison State (14-2, 4-1 OCCAC).