Troy boys snap losing streak: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST CARROLLTON — In late December 2018, the Troy boys basketball team was riding high after three straight wins.

For the first time since then, the Trojans got a taste of that feeling again.

Troy snapped a seven-game losing streak — its longest since the 2012-13 season — Tuesday night on the road, holding off West Carrollton for a 70-67 Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover victory.

And for Troy (5-9, 4-5 GWOC American North Division), the key is finally having all of the players on the roster the team thought it would have when the season began.

“Now that we’ve got our nine or 10 guys that we were planning on having at the start of the season, we can get them all to gel together over these last eight or nine games,” Troy coach Paul Bremigan said. “I thought we did a lot better job rebounding the basketball than we did against Trotwood.”

Troy jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter at 22-13 — but the Trojans had lost a number of big leads during that losing streak, so they were a bit cautious. West Carrollton (4-12, 1-8 GWOC American South) rallied in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 39-36 at halftime, but Troy built a 58-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter and held on from there.

Caillou Monroe led the Trojans with a double-double on the night with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Sam Shaneyfelt scored a career-high 11 points. Tre’Vone Archie and Caleb Fogarty each scored nine points, Chris DeMeo — playing in only his second game of the season — scored eight points, Brayden Siler — just back from an injury — scored seven, Austin Stanaford had six and Jaden Owens chipped in three.

“We got a real good game from Caillou, and Sam played a good game, too. I don’t think he missed a shot,” Bremigan said. “For the most part, everyone that played came in and did their jobs. But a big key for us still is being able to defend. We’re scoring more than we did last season, but we’re allowing other teams to score a lot on us, too. So that’s something we’ve got to continue to work on.”

Troy hosts Xenia Friday.

Bethel 45,

Dayton Christian 42

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees bounced back from an ugly loss to National Trail on Friday, jumping out to an early lead against Dayton Christian Tuesday then fighting off the Warriors late, holding on for a 45-42 non-league win.

Bethel (8-6) led by as many as 10 early and held a 15-7 lead after the first quarter, but that lead was only one at 23-22 by halftime. Dayton Christian (3-10) then took a 33-30 lead after the third before the Bees outscored them 15-9 in the fourth to win — with a last-second attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer by Dayton Christian missing the mark.

Bethel hosts Miami East Friday.

Lehman 39,

Newton 32

PLEASANT HILL — Both Lehman and Newton struggled to score Tuesday night in non-league action, with the Cavaliers (4-6) holding off the Indians for a 39-32 victory at Newton.

Kleyson Wehrley led the Indians (4-8) with 11 points as Lehman led 11-8 after the first quarter, but Newton responded by taking a 19-17 halftime lead. The Cavs cut that lead to one after three at 25-24 and then outscored the Indians 15-7 in the final quarter to claim the win.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with Newton hosting Twin Valley South and Lehman hosting Ridgemont.

Other scores: New Bremen 56, Covington (3-10) 34. Fairborn 64, Piqua (5-9, 2-7 GWOC American North) 54.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Piqua

PIQUA — After a pair of home matches last week, the Troy bowling teams returned to the road to face Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Piqua Tuesday at Brel-Aire Lanes, with the Trojan boys defeating the Indians 2,361-2,229 and the Troy girls completing the sweep with an 1,890-1,414 victory.

With five division matches to go, Troy’s girls hold a four-game lead in the standings with a 10-0 record in the GWOC American North, 11-1 overall. Stephanie Crider led the way with 171-161—332, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 160-145—305, Kylie Schiml rolled 177-126—303, Alyssa Shilt rolled 127-155—282, Cassidy McMullen added a 213 game and Morgan Shilt had a 143.

For Piqua’s girls (1-10, 1-9 GWOC American North), Lilla Miller rolled 137-136—273, Katelyn Lear rolled 115-144—259, Alexa Knorr-Sullivan rolled 119-137—256, Skylar Cain rolled 119-113—232 and Madison Bates added an 89 game.

For Troy’s boys (10-2, 8-2 GWOC American North), Carson Rogers led the way with 233-226—459, Drew Snurr rolled 175-244—419, Jordan Fisher rolled 182-224—406, Brayden Ganger added a 210 game, Preston Jackson had a 175, Nate Hamilton a 165 and Preston Gambrell a 159.

For Piqua’s boys (7-4, 6-4 GWOC American North), Austin Jenkins rolled 256-198—454, Ethan Snyder rolled 189-227—416, Shane Kerrigan rolled 189-197—386, Nick Jess rolled 156-174—330, Ryan Fleisher rolled a 187 game and Ethan Gevedon added a 132.

Troy will compete in the Jaguar Baker tournament Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. After traveling to Tippecanoe Wednesday, Piqua hosts Butler Thursday.

Newton Tops

Legacy Christian

XENIA — The Newton boys bowling team knocked off Legacy Christian in non-league play on the road Tuesday night, winning 1,982-1,857.

Crile Straudt had the high game for the Indians (6-7) with a 207 and Spencer Newhouse had the high series with a 369.

Newton will compete at the Boro Roll Off Saturday at Poelking South.

Butler Sweeps

Tippecanoe

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe bowling teams were swept by Butler Tuesday on the road, with the boys falling to the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division-leading Aviators 2,473-2,266 and the Red Devil girls falling 1,676-1,536.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (8-4, 7-3 GWOC American North), James Ridgeway led the way with 196-253—449, Austin Post rolled 177-222—399, Dalton Grimmett rolled 173-139—312, Taylor Riggle added a 248 game and Aaron Davis rolled a 173.

For the Devil girls (6-6, 4-6 GWOC American North), Abigail Lee rolled 142-160—302, Emma Lara rolled 126-167—293, Alison Johnston rolled 103-158—261, McKenzie Dean rolled 135-115—250, Taylor Horne rolled a 99 game and Marissa Miller rolled an 86.

Tippecanoe travels to Sidney Monday.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.