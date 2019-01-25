Vikings top Bees, 59-24: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CASSTOWN — With the sectional tournament draw slightly more than a week away — and in one of the most loaded brackets in the state — the Miami East girls basketball team is trying to make its case for a good seed.

Morgan Haney makes a good argument.

Haney, the Vikings’ senior point guard, broke the 30-point mark for the third time in East’s last four games, scoring a game-high 30 points against Bethel to lead the Vikings to a 59-24 victory Thursday in Cross County Conference play.

Camryn Miller added 11 points for Miami East (13-4, 9-1 CCC), Rori Hunley scored seven, Maria Staton had four, Emily Adkins had three, Whitley Gross had two points and nine rebounds and Lauren Wright had two points and six rebounds.

McKenna Gray led the Bees (9-8, 3-7 CCC) with seven points and Olivia Reittinger and Lydia Lowery each scored five as Bethel struggled to find any success against Miami East’s defense. The Vikings built a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Bees kept pace in the second and trailed 26-16 at halftime. East outscored Bethel 17-6 in the third, though, and put the game away by outscoring the Bees 16-2 in the final quarter.

Miami East will now get the chance to make an even bigger statement heading into the tournament draw — the Vikings host Fort Loramie Saturday afternoon before taking on CCC leader Tri-Village in a rescheduled game on Tuesday for the league lead. For Loramie is currently the No. 1-ranked team in the state in the latest Division IV poll, while Tri-Village is ranked No. 5 in D-IV. Bethel, meanwhile, will look to bounce back at Bellefontaine Monday.

Troy Christian 46,

Dayton Christian 12

TROY — Troy Christian won its fourth straight and for the 10th time in its last 11 games Thursday, defeating Dayton Christian 46-12 in Metro Buckeye Conference play at home.

The Eagles (13-2, 8-1 MBC) were led by Sarah Earhart with a game-high 14 points, with Erin Schenk and Sydney Taylor each adding eight points and Morgan Taylor scoring seven.

The Troy Christian defense shut out Dayton Christian in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead after one, and then the Eagles led 24-6 at halftime and 38-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Troy Christian faces a tough test Saturday, hosting Franklin Monroe.

Milton-Union 60,

Northridge 34

DAYTON — In its last three games, Milton-Union has found another scoring option to complement leading scorer Kristen Dickison.

Senior Olivia Brown posted a double-double and scored a career-high 20 points Thursday night — her third straight game in double digits — helping to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-34 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Northridge.

Brown added 13 rebounds and four steals to her 20 points, while Dickison flirted with a triple-double by pitching in 19 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Madison Jones added eight points, three rebounds and four steals, Rachel Thompson chipped in six points and Morgan Grudich scored five.

The Bulldogs — who won their fourth straight and improved to 10-5 overall, 6-2 in the SWBL Buckeye — started relatively slow, leading 14-10 after one and 25-18 at halftime. But Milton-Union outscored Northridge 18-7 in the third and 17-9 in the fourth to put the game on ice.

Milton-Union travels to Tri-County North Monday.

Newton 50,

TV South 40

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Newton hit the .500 mark on the season Thursday night by coming out on top in a back-and-forth battle at Twin Valley South, defeating the Panthers 50-40 in Cross County Conference play.

The Indians (8-8, 5-4 CCC) were led by Brooke Deeter, who scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. Newton led 17-6 after one and 26-16 at halftime, but Twin Valley South closed the gap to one at 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Newton outscored the opposition 18-9 in the fourth to close out the win.

Newton travels to National Trail Saturday for a makeup game.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 60, Bradford (12-5, 5-4 CCC) 26. Lehman at Ridgemont ppd.

