Bethel boys outlast East: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BRANDT — The Miami East boys basketball team took control early against Bethel.

Then the two-time defending champion Bees took their turn.

And in the end of a back-and-forth rivalry slugfest, it was Bethel that held on despite the Vikings getting a look at a potential game-winner late, with the Bees claiming a hard-fought 43-42 victory Friday night at home.

The Vikings (7-9, 4-4 CCC) began the game on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 12 with roughly a minute to go in the half. But Bethel (9-6, 5-3 CCC) got hot and went on a 29-9 run from there to take the advantage, then the Bees held off a furious Miami East comeback attempt in the closing minutes.

“We just outlasted them. That’s what it is every year against them,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “We were up by as many as seven in the fourth, but then they put in their 6-foot-6 kid (Sam Zapadka), and he gave us problems. He got some and-ones, we had some turnovers, and they got the ball with about 30 seconds left and got an open look but just missed.”

“It was a game that we controlled early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead and leading 20-8 with about a minute to go in the first half. But they went on a 29-9 run before we got started again,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “It was definitely a back-and-forth game, and we just came up a little short.”

Tompson Bean led all scorers with 15 points for Bethel, hitting five of the team’s six 3s on the night. Kendal James added 10 points and Jared Evans scored seven.

“He’s a new kid, senior, family moved in from Washington state, and we were trying to figure out what he really could do,” Kopp said. “We weren’t hitting shots, and then we put Bean in — he hit a 3 to end the second quarter, and then he made his next four shots in a row.

“It’s one of those things where we tell you to keep grinding and your time will come. Well, his time came against our biggest rival.”

Zapadka led the Vikings with 14 points, Will Hudson added 10, Brandon Bertsch scored six and Keegan Mahaney and Parker Heim each had five.

Troy Christian 43,

Dayton Christian 31

DAYTON — The Troy Christian Eagles used a big third quarter to put away another Metro Buckeye Conference win Friday on the road, defeating Dayton Christian 43-31 for their fifth straight win.

Dayton Christian led 6-5 after the first quarter, but Troy Christian (11-4, 7-2 MBC) took a slim 12-10 halftime lead and then outscored the Warriors 16-4 in the third to go up 28-14 heading into the final quarter.

“We struggled offensively early, but I wasn’t worried because I was really pleased with the way we were defending,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “I knew at some point we would break through their 1-3-1 trap, and in the third we came out and unloaded.”

Isaac Gray scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, also setting a school record by making his 20th straight free throw attempt during the game.

After hosting Tri-Village Saturday, Troy Christian hosts Yellow Springs on Feb. 1.

Madison 79,

Milton-Union 39

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union took on the top team in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division on the road Friday night, dropping their third straight and falling 79-39 to the state-ranked Madison Mohawks (14-1, 9-0 SWBL Buckeye).

Brandon Lavey and Sam Case each scored eight points and Eli Case added five to lead the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-6 SWBL Buckeye), who trailed 16-5 after the first quarter, 40-11 at halftime and 62-24 after three.

“The story of the game was they (Madison) played as well as they could have in all facets of the game,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “They shot 63 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3, they outrebounded us, they turned us over, they shared the basketball and we did not shoot the basketball well, for which I give a lot of credit to their defensive schemes.

“I thought our kids’ effort was good to keep battling for four quarters in what was definitely a hostile environment against the defending league champs. They’re a well-coached team and they’ve got weapons all over the place, but I was proud of our kids. We just have to focus on getting better each time we step on the court.”

After hosting another state-ranked team, Brookville, Saturday night, the Bulldogs host Tri-County North Tuesday.

West Carrollton 59,

Tippecanoe 56

TIPP CITY — Last season, Tippecanoe and West Carrollton battled it out in the Red Devils’ highest-scoring game of the year, a 97-82 Tippecanoe win.

This year, though, the Red Devils couldn’t mount the same kind of offensive showing in a narrow 59-56 loss Friday night at Tippecanoe High School — the teams fifth loss in its last six games.

Ben Knostman led all scorers with 21 points, Nolan Mader added 13 and Zach Frederick scored 11 for Tippecanoe (4-9, 3-6 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division), which led 20-19 after the first quarter but slowed down from there, falling behind 36-32 at halftime and 48-43 after the third.

After hosting Eaton Saturday, Tippecanoe returns to GWOC American North play Tuesday, taking on division leader Sidney on the road.

TV South 54,

Newton 39

PLEASANT HILL — Newton got its shot at Cross County Conference-leading Twin Valley South Friday night, but a rough second quarter doomed the Indians in a 54-39 loss.

Ryan Mollette and Chet Jamison each had 11 points to lead Newton (4-9, 2-6 CCC), which only trailed by two at 14-12 after one but was outscored 18-9 in the second to fall behind 32-21 at halftime, and the Indians never recovered.

After hosting Dixie Saturday, Newton hosts Fairlawn Wednesday in a makeup game.

Other scores: Lehman (5-6, 4-1 NWCC) 50, Ridgemont 48. Fairlawn 65, Covington (3-11) 63. Stebbins 70, Piqua (5-10, 2-8 GWOC American North) 64. Franklin Monroe 71, Bradford (0-13, 0-8 CCC) 44.

* Girls Basketball

Fort Loramie 46,

Miami East 43, OT

CASSTOWN — Before what basically amounts to a conference championship game on Tuesday, the Miami East girls basketball team only had to face the No. 1 team in the state in Division IV on Saturday.

And the Vikings gave top-ranked Fort Loramie a run for its money Saturday at Miami East, but Dana Rose hit a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime and the Redskins were able to hold off East for a 46-43 victory.

Miami East’s Morgan Haney led all scorers with 29 points on the day.

The Vikings (13-5) now host Tri-Village, the No. 5-ranked team in the state in D-IV and the current Cross County Conference leader, on Tuesday in a makeup game.

Tippecanoe 67,

Sidney 13

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe bounced back after its loss to Trotwood on Thursday night, routing Sidney 67-13 on the road Saturday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

The Red Devils (12-5, 10-1 GWOC American North) never let Sidney score more than four points in a quarter in the game, controlling the action from the start. Ashleigh Mader led the Devils with 18 points, Katie Salyer scored 12, Makayla Stallard added nine, Brooke Aselage scored eight and Kendall Clodfelter had seven.

Tippecanoe hosts Piqua Wednesday.

Newton 51,

National Trail 42

NEW PARIS — The Newton Indians (9-8, 6-4 Cross County Conference) kept rolling Saturday on the road, defeating National Trail 51-42.

Brooke Deeter and Michaela Kirk each scored 16 points to lead Newton, which led 11-5 after the first quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 34-28 after three before outscoring the Blazers 17-14 in the fourth to ice the game.

Newton faces a tough test Monday, traveling to Cedarville.

Other scores: Covington (15-2) 49, Jackson Center 29. Franklin Monroe 43, Troy Christian (13-3) 19. Butler 47, Piqua (11-5, 7-4 GWOC American North) 32. St. Henry 53, Lehman (8-7) 48.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.